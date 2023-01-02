Collagen Casings Market Share Worth US$2.9 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The spiraling popularity of sausages and broadening meat consumption are Anticipated to Boost Product Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Collagen Casings Market size is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Collagen casings are fabricated from connective tissues or skins of animals. These sausage skins are frequently taken into account while preparing several processed and functional foods such as beef sticks, hot dogs, frankfurters, and others. Owing to the fact that they are made from naturally occurring protein they are deemed innocuous to use and eat. As compared to natural casings, collagen casings decrease waste and save a lot of money. As a result, they are a comparatively appropriate selection for manufacturers and consumers around the globe. Besides high flexibility and uniformity which makes the overall management and packaging process more relaxed, their overall appearance and taste that they confer to the sausages have drawn the eyes of millions of consumers toward themselves. In addition to that, Collagen casings are highly versatile and suitable for making varieties of sausages and have a longer shelf life of up to 1-2 years, provided if stored in an ideal storage location (cool and dry environment). Last but not least, collagen casings can be used straight away after opening the package and do not require prior soaking. The collagen casings market outlook is fairly positive owing to proliferating usage of ground & processed meat and dietary supplements. Nevertheless, various advantages over natural and fibrous casings including flexibility and mechanical strength, augmenting meat consumption, confrontable disposable incomes due to economic prosperity, strengthening the chain of modern distribution channels are the factors set to drive the growth of the Collagen Casings Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Collagen Casings Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Collagen Casings Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Growing demand due to the versatile nature of such sausage skins and massive push on research and developmental activities is said to be a pre-eminent driver driving the growth of the Collagen Casings Market. Rising voices for welfare and ethical treatment of animals, unstable supply chain due to virus outbreaks, and easy availability of plastic casings are the factors said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Collagen Casings Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Collagen Casings Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Collagen Casings Market based on the application type can be further segmented into foods (=fresh bratwurst, breakfast pre-cooked brats, Polish sausage, wieners, and others), snack sausages, and others.

Collagen Casings Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Collagen Casings Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 42% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Collagen Casings Industry are -

1. Nippi Collagen

2. Viscofan

3. Selo B.V.

4. Oversea Casings Company

5. ViscoTeepak Holding

