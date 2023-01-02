‘A Bear and a Robot: Artificial Imagination’ is one of the first books in human history written and illustrated by A.I.

‘A Bear and a Robot’ is an A.I. generated book. Enjoy funny and silly stories of a blockchain-obsessed bear and his friends as they go on adventures in the Metaverse and beyond.

/EIN News/ -- Rock Hill, South Carolina, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degen Productions is pleased to announce the release of ‘A Bear and a Robot: Artificial Imagination’, one of the first books ever in history fully written and illustrated by Artificial Intelligence. This 200+ page fiction book was generated using the AIs ChatGPT and Midjourney and edited by the human Z.Z. Rich. It went from just an idea to being published in one week.







A Bear and a Robot have an intriguing conversation



About the Book: Follow Vinny and his blockchain-obsessed frens as they go on adventures through Metaverse City and through spacetime with the help of their Magical Mystery Metaverse Portal. 46 short and entertaining chapters take the reader through:

The lore that establishes who Vinny & Frens are and where they are from.

The importance of frenships and working together.

All sorts of Blockchain escapades in Metaverse City.

The frens go on surprising adventures to the age of dinosaurs, learning the ‘secrets’ of the pyramids, visiting notable places in modern day earth and even learning how to meditate.

The frens meet many notable people like Albert Einstein, Frida Kahlo, Elon Musk, Banksy, Sherlock Holmes, even Satoshi Nakamoto!

‘A Bear and a Robot: Artificial Imagination’ is the second book about Vinny & Frens. Earlier this month, the book ‘Vinny & Frens’ was published, and it based on the public domain 1926 book, ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’.

You can find ‘A Bear and a Robot: Artificial Imagination’ on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/author/artificialintelligence.

About AI: Since ChatGPT launched on November 30th, 2022, it broke the record for the quickest platform to reach 1 million users. ChatGPT is an evolution in what A.I.s are capable of and has quickly captured the attention of users from every walk of life. Midjourney is an AI for generating unique images and, like ChatGPT, has captured the imagination of users worldwide for its ability to create stunning images based on user prompts.

About: Degen Productions, formed by two NFT pioneers in 2022, produces novel businesses in the Web3 space. Visit degenproductions.xyz to learn more.

