Global Transglutaminase Market worth $275.41million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.9% - IndustryARC

Swift urbanization, changing taste and preference of people is said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Transglutaminase Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Transglutaminase Market size is estimated to reach $275.41million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Transglutaminase falls under the category of an enzyme that is accountable for the catalysis of isopeptide bond formation between the proteins. This naturally occurring enzyme is produced by a bacterium species known as streptomyces mobaraensis. Transglutaminase is also delineated as meat glue and is widely used in fish balls, crab meat, chicken nuggets, and other processed meats with an aim of enhancing the overall texture and amino acids appearance. The cross-linking properties of this food additive make it an appropriate fit for manufacturing and processing several foods such as cheese, meat, and bakery items. Besides, food production transglutaminase has a vivacious role in bodily procedures such as blood clotting and sperm production. Considering the rising popularity of such enzymes owing to their proficiency in enlarging the viscosity, water-binding capacity, and firmness of the food, the global transglutaminase market outlook is fairly fascinating. The proliferating demand for textured foods as living standards of people are enlarging, rising meat consumption and budding population are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Transglutaminase Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Transglutaminase Market highlights the following areas

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific transglutaminase market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Swift urbanization, changing taste and preference of people, heavy meat consumption is said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Transglutaminase Market. However, the foodborne ailments accompanied by transglutaminase are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Transglutaminase Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Transglutaminase Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Global Transglutaminase Market based on the application type can be further segmented into bakery items, meat and fish processing, dairy products, and others.

Global Transglutaminase Market Segment Analysis-By Packaging : The Global Transglutaminase Market based on packaging can be further segmented into foil bags, carton bags, plastic bottles, and pouches. The foil bags segment held the largest share in 2021.

Global Transglutaminase Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Transglutaminase Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Transglutaminase Industry are -

1. Ajinomoto

2. Pangbo Biological

3. TFI Gmbh

4. BDF Natural Ingredients

5

5. Yiming Biological

