At 7.8% CAGR, Omega 3 Supplement Market Size Worth USD $9.6 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising cases of health conditions like chronic or long-term inflammation have allowed the supplementation of omega-3, therefore has been a key driver.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Omega 3 Supplement Market size is estimated to reach $9.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Omega-3 fatty acids are mostly found in foods such as fish, flaxseeds, and various other forms of microbial processes. Moreover, the market is highly dependent on obtaining such fatty acids via dietary supplements. EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), ALA (Alpha-Linoleic Acids) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) are the three main omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, omega-3 supplements have medically proven to be highly effective to ramify various ailments. For example, it reduces the chances of ischemic strokes in people as the said supplement thins the blood, while reducing the plaque present in arteries. Furthermore, omega-3 supplements is given to people who are on chemoradiotherapy as medical research has proven that the consumption of such fatty acid can reduce or delay the tumor development in breast and prostates.

The growing medical conditions around the globe fueled by the product’s medical capabilities and sedentary lifestyles would allow the Omega 3 Supplement Industry to grow in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Omega-3-Supplement-Market-Research-504946

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Omega 3 Supplement Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America’s omega-3 supplement market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to heightened awareness pertaining to the availability of such supplements along with rising cases of various forms of diseases and irregular eating habits have been a key reason for market hold. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to a robust growth and expenditure within the dietary supplement industry owing to various forms of ailments.

2. The changing consumer trend for being pro-active than reactive for their health-immunogenicity and overall wellbeing supplemented by rising brand awareness has been of key market help. However, robust competition has narrowed down the profitability and scarring regulations have impeded the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Omega 3 Supplement Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504946

Segmental Analysis:

Omega 3 Supplement Market Segmentation Analysis- By Source : The omega-3 supplement market based on source can be further segmented into Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Plant-based Oil, and others. Fish Oil held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Omega 3 Supplement Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The omega-3 supplement market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into OTC (Over the Counter) and Prescribed. Over the Counter held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Omega 3 Supplement Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Omega 3 Supplement market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Omega 3 Supplement Industry are -

1. Klaire Labs,

2. National Enzyme Company,

3. ProteoZymes,

4. Metagenics,

5. Douglas Labs,

Click on the following link to buy the Omega 3 Supplement Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504946

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Multi Nutritional Supplements Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16651/multi-nutritional-supplement-market.html

B. Liquid Feed Supplement Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Liquid-Feed-Supplements-Market-Research-505076

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062