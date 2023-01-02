Global Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the passenger electric vehicles market. As per TBRC’s passenger electric vehicles market forecast, the passenger electric vehicles global market is expected to grow from $1,083.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 31.2%.

The rising concerns about environmental factors, including global warming and climate change, are increasing the demand for electric vehicles and, subsequently, driving the passenger electric vehicle market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest passenger electric vehicles market share. Major players in the passenger electric vehicles market include Tesla Motors Inc., BMW AG, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Trending Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Trend

Companies in the passenger electric vehicle global market are focusing on the development of technologies to increase the range of the vehicles. Automobile manufacturers have increased the battery range of their electric models by an average of 38 miles, which is equivalent to a cumulative 15% increase on average every year. Other developments include fluoride-ion batteries, which have higher performance compared to currently used lithium-ion batteries. The fluoride-ion batteries have greater energy density and are more eco-friendly than the current lithium-ion technology. With this new battery technology, an EV could go further on a pack of the same physical size or the same distance with a physically smaller battery pack, thus improving the range of the vehicle. Honda has already invested in the same and is working along with CalTech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on this technology.

Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Segments

•By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

•By Vehicle Type: Sedan, Hatchback, SUV

•By Charging Infrastructure: Normal Charging, High Power Charging

•By Geography: The passenger electric vehicles global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides passenger electric vehicles market forecast, passenger electric vehicles market analysis, passenger electric vehicles market research and insights on passenger electric vehicles market size, drivers and trends, passenger electric vehicles market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and passenger electric vehicles market growth across geographies.

