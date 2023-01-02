At 14.1 % CAGR, Bioethanol Market Size Worth USD 85.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Government Initiatives for Bioethanol Projects are set to increase the demand for the Bioethanol Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Bioethanol Market size is estimated to reach US$85.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 14.1% from 2022 to 2027. Biofuels are liquid or gaseous fuels made from biodegradable parts of products, agricultural and forestry waste byproducts, and biodegradable fractions of industrial and municipal waste. Ethanol produced from renewable energy sources is among the most promising biofuels for the future. The bioethanol production during microbial fermentation, lignin, and cellulosic ethanol provide an inexpensively competitive source of energy. The increasing need for sustainable alternative fuels, depletion of natural resources, rising energy consumption, and excessive greenhouse gas output are the primary drivers of market expansion. Furthermore, the vast amount of biomass accessible for production is fueling research in the field, resulting in market expansion. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bioethanol Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the bioethanol market due to favorable government and environmental regulations, particularly in the United States. Furthermore, technological advancements and the rapidly emerging automotive industry are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

2. The automotive and transportation industries use bio-ethanol as a fuel and as a fuel additive. It is used to fuel petrol engines in cars and trucks alongside regular gasoline. It is also used to make ETBE (ethyl-tertiary-butyl-ether), an octane enhancer that's found in a variety of gasoline.

3. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), from 19.1 million barrels per day in 2009, liquid fuel usage is predicted to reach 21.9 million gallons per day by 2035. The transportation industry's increasing demand for fuel is offering various prospects for bioethanol market expansion.

4. The market's growth will be hampered due to the presence of alternative materials such as bio-butanol. Furthermore, decreased sales and output in the automotive industry may have a negative impact on the market under consideration.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The E-10 segment held the largest share in the bioethanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The renewability of conventional fuels is improved by blending bio-ethanol with them, E10 is a gasoline blend that contains 90% regular unleaded gasoline and 10% ethanol. Bioethanol is a low-carbon fuel that can aid in the decarbonization of the transportation sector. This can be installed in the majority of new cars and light-duty diesel vehicles without requiring any engine or fuel system modifications.

2. North America held the largest share in the bioethanol market in 2021 up to 36%. As a result of the government's strict environmental regulations, bioethanol is employed as a substitute for regular fuel. Technical improvements and the fast-increasing automobile industry are expected to contribute significantly to rising consumption in this region during the next seven years.

3. The Transportation segment held the largest share in the bioethanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Transportation is expected to be the most profitable investment sector, owing to the increased use of bioethanol as a transportation fuel and blending mandates imposed by several regulatory bodies, including the Renewable Energy Directive (EU RED) and the Renewable Fuel Standard (EPA RFS).



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bioethanol Industry are -

1. Cropenergies AG

2. Cristal Union

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Petrobras

5. Tereos



