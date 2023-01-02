Global Hair Preparations Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Hair Preparations Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Hair Preparations Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hair preparations market. As per TBRC’s hair preparations market forecast, the global hair preparations market size is expected to grow from $189.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The rising level of air pollution is expected to drive the demand for hair preparations. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest hair preparations market share. Major players in the hair preparations market include Unilever PLC., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Procter & Gamble, BASF SE.

Trending Hair Preparations Market Trend

Consumers are increasingly preferring natural ingredient products in the hair preparation market. According to the survey conducted by Kari Gran, 75% of millennial women prefer buying natural products. Haircare product manufacturing companies are focusing on the development of natural-ingredient products due to rising concerns of allergic reactions and hair and scalp problems caused by using synthetic ingredients.

Hair Preparations Market Segments

• By Type: Hair Spray, Conditioner, Shampoo, Hair Oil, Other Types

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Store, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Gender: Male, Female

• By Based on Type: Organic, Chemical

• By Geography: The global hair preparations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

