Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Size Expected to Reach USD 27.4 Billion with CAGR of 7.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Increased demand for advanced heat resistant coating by a growing global economy are expected to push the expansion of the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Thermal Barrier Coatings Market size is forecast to reach US$27.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. Thermal barrier coatings are advanced materials that are applied to metallic surfaces like metal turbine blades, aircraft engines, and industrial gas turbines which are operated at high temperatures, and this is used as a form of exhaust heat management for thermal conductivity. These coatings help the metal to guard them against the degradation processes like oxidation, and others then thereby reducing the strain and fatigue and increasing the lifespan of the metal. Yttria stabilized zirconia (YSZ) is one of the most commonly used materials in Thermal barrier coatings owing to its excellent shock resistance, low thermal conductivity, and relatively high coefficient of thermal expansion. High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) coating is a kind of thermal spray coating process, which is widely used as Thermal barrier coating because it is employed to enhance or restore a component's surface. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America leads the thermal barrier coatings market because of the increasing product use in stationary power plants within this region.

2. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth of over the forecast of 2022 to 2027 due to rapidly expanding end-use application sectors such as stationary power plants and automotive mainly in China within this particular region.

3. Over the short term, owing to the growth of vapor deposition technologies, the demand for the market studied is likely to rise in the coming years. Moreover, the shift from coal to natural gas-fired power generation and the development of new power plants infrastructure are also expected to enhance the demand for the thermal barrier coatings market, through the years to come.

4. On the flipside, high raw material price volatility and unfavorable conditions arising due to the impact of COVID-19 are expected to restrain the demand for the market studied.

5. The technological advancements in the end-user market and increasing applications in the aerospace sector are likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Ceramic top coat segment held the largest share in the Thermal Barrier Coatings market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027, owing to its great thermal strength and multi-layer safety of high-temperature ceramic coatings. The low thermal conductivity and high thermal stability of ceramic topcoats have led to their dominance in the thermal barrier coatings market.

2. North America region held the largest share in the Thermal Barrier Coatings market in 2021 up to 43%. North America region is dominating the thermal barrier coatings market, due to the significant demand from the varied end-user industries like aerospace, automotive, power, oil and gas, and others. The United States also accounts for the most important manufacturers of the aerospace industry in the world.

3. The High-Velocity Oxy-fuel segment held the largest share in the Thermal Barrier Coatings market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) coating is a thermal spray process during which fuel and oxygen are mixed, passed into a combustion chamber, and ignited. During the process, in the combustion chamber, the gas is ejected through a nozzle at supersonic speeds that are produced inside has an extremely high temperature and high pressure. Followed by which a powder is induced into the high-velocity stream of gas and propelled at the substrate that is to be coated.

4. The Gas turbines segment occupied the largest share in the Thermal Barrier Coatings market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. Thermal barrier coatings are commonly used to protect nickel-based superalloys from both melting and thermal cycling in aviation gas turbines.

5. The Aerospace segment held the largest share in the Thermal Barrier Coatings market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. The increasing aircraft fleet and the rising defense expenditure increased the production of aircraft across the world, creating immense demand for thermal barrier coatings for the protection of engines and turbines.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thermal Barrier Coatings Industry are -

1. A & A Thermal Spray Coatings

2. Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

3. H.C. Starck Inc.

4. ASB Industries Inc.

5. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.



