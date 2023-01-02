Patient Handling Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach 24 Billion By 2027

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the patient handling equipment market. As per TBRC’s patient handling equipment market forecast, the patient handling equipment market is expected to grow from $24.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The increasing geriatric population profile of most countries contribute to the growth of the patient handling equipment market. North America is expected to hold the largest patient handling equipment market share. Major players in the patient handling equipment market include ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Drive Divilbiss Healthcare Inc.

Trending Patient Handling Equipment Market Trend

In March 2021, Direct Healthcare Group, a UK-based medical device company, acquired United Care BV for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would expand direct healthcare group’s safe moving and handling portfolio and help it better serve the customers. United Care BV is a Netherlands based manufacturer of patient handling solutions.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds, Patient Transfer Equipment, Other Product Types

• By Care Type: Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care, Other Care Types

• By End-User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Homecare, Hospitals, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient handling equipment is an assistive device that helps home care and hospital settings for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places. They are used for specific lifting, transfer, and movement of patients.

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides patient handling equipment global market research and insights on patient handling equipment market size, drivers and trends, patient handling equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and patient handling equipment market growth across geographies. The patient handling equipment global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



