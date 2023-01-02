Seamless Pipes Market worth $240.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Seamless Pipes Market size is forecast to reach US$240.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Seamless pipes are high-performance pipes with uniform structure and strength, robust corrosion resistance, and have the ability to withstand high pressure and temperature. The manufacturing of these pipes involves multiple materials, ranging from steel & alloys, nickel, magnesium alloys, among others. Owing to the excellent properties compared to the counterparts such as seam and welded pipe, seamless pipe is used in several industries. The oil and gas industry is one of the largest consumers of seamless pipes such as carbon steel pipes and copper pipes. These pipes are utilized in offshore rigs, oil field drilling operations, transportation of oil and natural gas, and many other applications. The oil and gas industry booming globally and in turn, this is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Seamless Pipes Market highlights the following areas -

1. Steel and alloys dominated the seamless pipes market in 2021. Steel comes with high durability and strength, making it the preferred choice in the market.

2. The chemical industry is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the June 2020 news by the American Chemistry Council, net exports of chemicals will touch US$ 37 billion by 2025.

3. The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest demand for seamless pipes in the forecast period owing to the booming oil and gas sector in the region. For instance, as per the stats by India Brand Equity Foundation, oil demand in India is anticipated to witness a 2x growth to touch 11 million barrels by 2045.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The steel and alloys segment dominated the seamless pipes market in 2021. The high strength and durability of steel make it a robust choice for the manufacturing of seamless pipes. Moreover, seamless steel pipes are well equipped with good corrosion and wear resistance. Owing to such diverse properties, the seamless pipes market is witnessing higher production and supply of steel-based seamless pipes.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the seamless pipes market in 2021 with a market share of up to 34%. The high demand for seamless pipes is attributed to the region’s booming oil and refinery industry. Seamless pipes are massively utilized in the region’s oil field drilling operations, for transportation of oil and liquefied natural gas, and many other applications. The oil and gas sector in the region is witnessing massive growth and this, in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand for seamless pipes during the forecast period.

3. Pilger rolling dominated the seamless pipes market in 2021. This process assists in the production of seamless pipes efficiently and effectively. Pilger rolling also helps in achieving strict product manufacturing specifications. Such excellent properties of pilger rolling encourage manufacturers and research organizations to utilize this process for the manufacturing of seamless pipes.

4. The oil and gas industry dominated the seamless pipes market in 2021. Seamless pipes are used extensively in the oil and gas industry where they are utilized in offshore rigs, oil field drilling operations, for distribution of oil, gas, slurries, etc. The oil and gas industry booming globally and this is expected to drive the market’s growth in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Seamless Pipes Industry are -

1. Zaffertec S.L.

2. ALCO

3. OMK Steel

4. Vallourec S.A.

5. Stahlrohr GmbH



