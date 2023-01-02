At 10.5 % CAGR, Natural Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size Worth USD 12.6 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in industrial demand for sustainable material and Rapid Growth in the construction sector are boosting the Natural Fiber Reinforced Composite Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Natural Fibre Reinforced Composites Market size is estimated to reach US$ 12.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022-2027. Natural fibre reinforced composites are materials that are a combination of natural fibres and composite polymers which specifically uses fibre material. Hence the natural fibre is of two types i.e., wood fibre composite & non-wood fiber composites, while the polymers consist of thermoplastics and thermosets polymers. The basic advantage of natural fibre reinforced composites is that it is eco-friendly since it is bio-based, low-cost, is sustainable and reduce energy consumption. Hence due to such properties, the composites have high industrial application in sectors like automotive, building & construction, aerospace, sportswear etc. The drivers that positively impact the growth of the natural fibre reinforced composites market are an increase in demand for sustainable material by industries, rapid growth in the construction sector and rapid growth of the e-vehicles sector. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Natural Fibre Reinforced Composites Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the natural fibre reinforced composites market owing to increasing industrial activity in the region. China and India are increasing their construction activity by issuing new infrastructure projects and also expanding the automobile sector.

2. Since natural fibre reinforced composites are environment friendly and are less toxic, their demand in the packaging industry for food packaging is also gaining traction thereby increasing their industrial applicability in that sector.

3. Recent advancements like fibre modification, fibre hybridization and conventional processing technique have added more growth opportunities for the natural fibre reinforced composites market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Wood fibres composites held the largest share in the natural fibre reinforced composites market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. This owns to factor like wood composite fibres are non-abrasive, has low density, high specific strength and besides that these fibres have low cost compared to glass & carbon fibres. With such factors, these fibres are gaining traction in various industries like automotive, furniture, packaging, but they are majorly used in the construction industry as concrete, joists and beams for residential as well as commercial buildings.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the natural fibre reinforced composites market in 2021 with a share of over 45%. This owns to factor like region being a hub to several end-user industries with construction and automotive industries being main ones, moreover, there has been an increase in investment in such sectors.

3. Thermoplastics held the largest share in the natural fibre reinforced composites market in 2021 with a share of over 30%. This owns to factor like Polypropylene is a commonly used thermoplastic with natural fibre reinforced composites in industries like packaging, automotive and building & construction.

3. The automotive segment held the largest share in the natural fibre reinforced composites market in 2021 with a share of over 40%. This owns to factor like natural fibres like hemp, kenaf, jute etc. are heavily used in making lightweight composites which are used in automotive interior lining like a roof, rear wall, side panel lining. Hence with the rapid development in the automotive sector and increase in production of electric vehicles in major regions, the demand for lightweight natural fibres reinforced composites will also increase as it is used for the interior lining of electric vehicles.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Natural Fiber Reinforced Composite Industry are -

1. FlexForm Technologies

2. AZEK Company LLC

3. Fiberon Technologies Inc.

4. Trex Company Inc.

5. UPM Biocomposites



