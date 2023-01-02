Submit Release
News Search

There were 242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,409 in the last 365 days.

Cumberland Group Appoints Joe Corbett to the Role of CEO

Leading IT Consultancy Strengthens Path Forward

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cumberland Group, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions and services, announced today the appointment of Joe Corbett to the role of CEO. The move builds upon Corbett's eight year tenure as President & COO of Cumberland, successfully leading the founding, expansion, and continued organic growth of the organization.

"Through Joe's leadership we've been able to attract and retain top talent across all aspects of engineering, sales, and operations," said Aaron Meyers. "This is a natural progression of Cumberland Group for our clients, employees, and partners. We are extremely well positioned to continue to build on our successes and Joe's appointment as CEO further solidifies that path forward."

"Our team really is world class," said Corbett. "The culture of doing what's right - and doing it right - isn't just talk. It's how we operate all day every day. I couldn't be more proud of this team and look forward to continuing our journey together."

About Cumberland Group 

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Cumberland Group is the advisory and solutions firm companies turn to when their technology demands outpace current capabilities. We sit at the intersection of management consulting firms, traditional VARS, and system integrators—a vantage that provides a unique perspective in guiding organizations making critical technology decisions and investments.

Media Contact

Rob Wentz, Cumberland Group, 1 7705759280, rob.wentz@cumberland.com

 

SOURCE Cumberland Group

You just read:

Cumberland Group Appoints Joe Corbett to the Role of CEO

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.