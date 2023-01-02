Cumberland Group Appoints Joe Corbett to the Role of CEO

Leading IT Consultancy Strengthens Path Forward

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cumberland Group, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions and services, announced today the appointment of Joe Corbett to the role of CEO. The move builds upon Corbett's eight year tenure as President & COO of Cumberland, successfully leading the founding, expansion, and continued organic growth of the organization.

"Through Joe's leadership we've been able to attract and retain top talent across all aspects of engineering, sales, and operations," said Aaron Meyers. "This is a natural progression of Cumberland Group for our clients, employees, and partners. We are extremely well positioned to continue to build on our successes and Joe's appointment as CEO further solidifies that path forward."

"Our team really is world class," said Corbett. "The culture of doing what's right - and doing it right - isn't just talk. It's how we operate all day every day. I couldn't be more proud of this team and look forward to continuing our journey together."

About Cumberland Group

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Cumberland Group is the advisory and solutions firm companies turn to when their technology demands outpace current capabilities. We sit at the intersection of management consulting firms, traditional VARS, and system integrators—a vantage that provides a unique perspective in guiding organizations making critical technology decisions and investments.

