Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 - 31 December, 2022

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 1 December to 31 December 2022, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 446,820 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme initiated on 1 August 2022. The buy-back programme was introduced by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. The acquisitions during the month of December have been made at an average price of 111.47 SEK per share. Following the acquisitions and as of 31 December 2022, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 12,521,499. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

For information about the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme, please see:

Nasdaq Stockholm:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

or

Kindred Group:

http://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/share-buy-back/

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 02-01-2023 08:00 CET.

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-of-sharessdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-during-1--31-december-2022-301711762.html

