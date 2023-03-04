Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Market Sales was USD $38.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at CAGR of 5.5%
Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Overview
A type of insurance called agricultural crop insurance aids in defending farmers against monetary losses brought on by unfavorable weather or natural catastrophes. Farmers typically buy the policy to cover losses from harm to livestock, crops, and other property directly connected to food production. The coverage can range from full payouts for losses that exceed the threshold to partial payouts for damages that are below it.
The future of agricultural crop insurance has been the subject of numerous recent discussions. This is due to the fact that crop prices have been steadily declining for a number of years. As a result, farmers are not earning as much money from their crops and have less insurance to protect them in the event of a catastrophe. Many people think that this will soon result at the end of agricultural crop insurance. Farmers can, however, take a few steps to ensure their survival. Trying to switch to more specialized crops is one option. Another is to expand their farming area by more acres. The government's initiatives to promote crop insurance and farmers' growing awareness of the value of crop insurance are what is driving the market growth. Growth in the market is also being fueled by the creation of fresh goods and technologies that make crop insurance more accessible and affordable.
Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are numerous types of crop insurance for agriculture, but MPCI and hail are the two most popular. Losses resulting from extreme weather events like hail, wind, and flooding are covered by MPCI. When compared to other types of weather insurance, hail coverage is typically more expensive, but if your crops are particularly vulnerable to hail damage, it may be worthwhile. The primary distinction between MPCI and Hail coverage is that MPCI pays for losses resulting from any type of weather, whereas Hail only pays for losses resulting from severe weather. Both types of insurance will cover losses resulting from calamities caused by humans, such as arson or vandalism, as well as natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes.
Farmers and ranchers can get financial protection from unforeseen losses brought on by bad weather, pests, or disease thanks to agricultural crop insurance. Traditional insurance providers as well as digital and direct channel providers offer coverage to farmers and ranchers. Independent businesses, international insurance companies, and domestic mutual companies make up the agencies that provide agricultural crop insurance. Crop insurance for agriculture typically has a simple application process. Agencies will get in touch with the farmer or rancher to go over their insurance requirements and provide a quote. The farmer or rancher will then need to open a policy with the agency if they want to buy coverage. times of drought or other circumstances that might result in financial hardship.The term of the insurance contract will be predetermined and can range from one month to several years. Following the creation of the policy, the farmer or rancher must keep track of their premium payments and ensure that they have enough cash on hand to cover any claims. Buying agricultural crop insurance has a number of advantages. For starters, it gives farmers and ranchers who might be having financial difficulties peace of mind. Second, it ensures that farmers and ranchers can continue to raise crops even when there is a drought or other unfavorable weather conditions.
In Asia Pacific, for example, the number of policies sold has been on the rise every year. The main reason for this growth is due to strong demand from farmers in developing countries who are looking to protect themselves from unexpected losses. Europe has also seen a significant increase in the number of agricultural crop insurance policies sold, mainly due to growing concern over climate change and changes in weather patterns. North America and South America have also seen an increase in the number of agricultural crop insurance policies sold, as these regions face similar challenges as Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa have lagged behind other regions in terms of the growth of agricultural crop insurance policies, but this is likely to change in the near future as concerns about food security grow.
Agricultural Crop Insurance Key Market Players
Players like PICC, Zurich, Chubb, Sompo, QBE, Agriculture Insurance Company of India, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Everest Re Group, Tokio Marine, Prudential, AIG, Farmers Mutual Hail, and New India Assurance dominate the market.
Key Market Segments: Agricultural Crop Insurance Market
Agricultural Crop Insurance Market By Type :
• MPCI
• Hail
Agricultural Crop Insurance Market By Application:
• Agencies
• Digital and Direct Channel
• Brokers
• Bancassurance
Agricultural Crop Insurance Market By Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Impact of Covid-19 Analysis
The market for agricultural crop insurance is anticipated to expand as the COVID-19 pandemic affects crops. Although it is still too early to tell how COVID-19 will affect agricultural crops, early reports indicate that the virus may have a big impact on yields. A rise in agricultural crop insurance claims may result from this. As insurers evaluate the elevated risk of claims, the price of premiums for agricultural crop insurance is also anticipated to increase.
Key Drivers and Barriers
An increasing number of small-scale farmers and major and minor players in the agriculture sector are choosing insurance to cover potential losses and failed harvests as a result of an increasing number of unusual climatic events and rising awareness of the availability of such coverage. Additionally, this has led to a number of insurance companies recently expanding their respective service portfolios and offerings to meet these needs. This, along with awareness campaigns to promote the value and benefits of agricultural insurance among farmers of all types, is substantially fueling market expansion. Another important factor anticipated to contribute to crop failure due to natural causes or events is increasing government support for farmers to protect them against losses.
Several significant problems plague the market for "Agricultural Crop Insurance." The product has a high demand but a limited supply, which is the first difficulty. Farmers now pay more for premiums, and the risk of price volatility has increased as a result. The second issue is that customers don't fully understand the product. This has made it challenging for the business to draw in new clients and reduced its market share. The product is out of date, which is the third difficulty. Due to this, it has lost market share to more modern products, and it is also challenging to upgrade the policies' coverage.
Benefits to Industries and Stakeholders
• The Agriculture Crop Insurance market research report provides background information on the market, including market size, trends, competition analysis, and other crucial market elements.
