Chesney Claire to Release two new Songs January 2023
21 year old award-winning singer/songwriter/music producer keeps 'em coming! Chesney Claire releases more original tunes.
I'm 21 now and my calendar for 2023 is filling up quick with some life changing opportunities!”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21 year old singer/songwriter/producer releases a brand new single January 13th and another on January 27th
— Chesney Claire
It seems she’s completely unstoppable. Chesney Claire, a 21 year old Pop award winning singer/songwriter/producer, is blazing her way to the top! Not only is Chesney Claire a full-time musician, she’s an actress and model too.
Jumping from one red carpet event to the next is what’s happening now. In the last few weeks, Chesney has walked the red carpet and was a Presenter for “Best Set Design” at the LaJolla, CA Fashion & Film Festival. Just a few days later she was in Atlanta, GA presenting awards on the red carpet for the International Singer Songwriter’s Association.
Chesney has worked in every capacity from award winner , to Presenter of awards and has taken some bold strides in modeling. In August 2022 Chesney Claire made it through 7 rounds of the Maxim CoverGirl Contest and finished 4th in the world for the coveted “Maxim CoverGirl” front cover of the magazine but Chesney could not devote enough time to the contest- as she was traveling from state to state during that time. Nevertheless, Chesney was asked to do a model photoshoot for a very well known Fashion Magazine in California, while she was there at the International Film and Fashion Festival. The shoot drew lots of attention from the Fashion Industry (and beach goers), and propelled Chesney Claire into the limelight in the Film Industry. Chesney is scheduled to star in a feature film with A-list actors that starts filming March 2023, a second feature film in 2023 and she’s the topic of an upcoming Hulu Documentary.
Although she has gained tons of experience in those fields, her main passion is still in music.
Last year Chesney won 25+ Music Industry Awards; including but not limited to: Female Vocalist of The Year at the International Singer Songwriter’s Association, and the same award at Indie Star Radio in Hollywood, CA. She won (4) World Songwriting Awards, a Nomination from The Hollywood Music In Media Awards, She got her first original song in a Television reality series, She earned a “Half A Million Streams” Spotify Award, and she won a coveted Josie Music Award for “Female Rising Star” in 2022; amongst many others.
Now Chesney Claire is learning music production and engineering.
Chesney won a Hermes Award in 2022 for her music video that accompanied a previous single release “Not In The Mood”. That song was written by Chesney, produced by Chesney, and engineered by her.
Chesney’s latest release “The Problem” debuted on August 26th, 2022- And Chesney Claire was in Consideration (balloted) for (5) Grammy nominations in 2022 . (Not to mention that Chesney just also became a voting member of the Recording Academy- Class of 2022).
“I have a really good feeling about 2023! 2022 was tough because that’s the year I turned 21. I couldn’t go watch other people perform. Coundn’t get in to venues I should have been performing at- but heyyyy! I’m 21 now and my calendar for 2023 is filling up quick with some life-changing opportunities,” said Chesney.
Chesney’s new song “Out Of Love” is a very sad and heart-felt story about Hurricane Laura and how it destroyed her hometown and the house where she grew up. It’s already loved by Hollywood and will be in a feature film in 2023 and will be shown at The Cannes Film Festival. It’s very cinematic and deserving of much recognition.
The second single, Cruisin’ was written by Chesney and produced by Mikheil Rusishvili (from the Country of Georgia). A VP of Urban at Atlantic Records can be quoted saying, (after listening) “Chesney, this song IS A HIT!”
Chesney Claire continues to write music and she’s just been signed to Destiny Record Label in Nashville.
You can Google “Chesney Claire” to learn more. You can visit her website: www.chesneyclaire.com. You can contact her manager, David Warren (Destiny Record Label) MuddStreetMusic@gmail.com
Stay tuned. There’s so much more to come.
Team Chesney
Chesney Claire, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other