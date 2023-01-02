Author Draws a Unique Parallel Between the Modern Lottery and the Biblical Concept of Casting Lots

Xulon Press presents a biblical look at a worldly game.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Artie C. Bethea examines the lottery from a biblical standpoint in Lotto: God's Idea! ($15.99, paperback, 9781662858314; $9.99, e-book, 9781662858321).

Bethea traced the origins of the lottery back to the biblical custom of casting lots to make decisions and uses this book to examine the difference between using the lottery to gamble and seeing it from the Lord's point of view.

"The apostles prayed and casted lots to determine God's will. Lottery was not solely for Old Testament saints but also for New Testament believers as evidenced by Scriptures," said Bethea.

Reverend Doctor Artie C. Bethea Sr. is an ambassador for Christ the Messiah King and His Kingdom Government. Bethea received a doctorate of divinity from New Birth Bible College and evangelizes through radio and TV broadcasting in a variety of countries. He is an author, former pastor of the Mystery Soul Saying Station, and former bishop of the Constitutional Church of God.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Lotto: God's Idea! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

