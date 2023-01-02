God Has So Much Planned for You, If You Are Ready to Receive It

Xulon Press presents encouragement for experiencing God's best in every aspect of your life.

LOCKPORT, Ill., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Richard D. Holmes, Sr. walks readers through Enjoying the Receiving Process ($10.99, paperback, 9781662861963; $4.99, e-book, 9781662861970).

Life doesn't have to be a grueling drudgery of one trial after another. Holmes trusts that God has good things in store for His children, and he wants to teach his readers how to receive those good things – and enjoy them!

"If you have questions about why things are not happening or manifesting in your life, this book gives simple and understandable answers to those questions. Life has challenges and difficulties, of course, but this book delivers the necessary steps to overcoming them all," said Holmes.

Dr. Richard D. Holmes, Sr. is a preacher and pastor with over 30 years of experience. He received a doctorate degree in ministry/biblical counseling from GMOR Theological Institute of America and is the founder of RDH School of Ministry and a men's group called Mighty Men of Valor. His assignment is to build competent viewers and doers of God's word, a people of victory and success.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Enjoying the Receiving Process is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

