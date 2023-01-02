Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,423 in the last 365 days.

Wilkerson Fans Have Another Inspiring Story To Enjoy Together

Xulon Press presents a delightful children's book about God's creation.

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bessie T. Wilkerson focuses on God as Creator in Handfuls of Soil ($25.99, paperback, 9781662845949; $35.99, hard cover, 9781662845956; $9.99, e-book, 9781662845963).

In this book (designed for early readers), Wilkerson shows God as a good Creator and a good Provider, and shows how all of His creation works together in harmony.

"It is important for children to see themselves in books and to see others who are different from them, so including diversity is beneficial to all readers," said Wilkerson.

Bessie "Terry" Wilkerson is an ordained minister who prefers being outdoors. In 2002 Bessie earned a Master of Education degree in Psychological Studies from Cambridge College. She has worked in the Early Childhood Education/Human Services field for over three decades. Wilkerson is a PK (preacher's kid) who loves the Lord. She delights in singing, traveling, and has written several children's books. Her first book titled The Hungry Squirrel was published in 2015. Wilkerson resides in Massachusetts with her adult children and can be available at your next event for seminars, books readings, and book signings.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Handfuls of Soil is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Bessie T. Wilkerson, Salem Author Services, 857-267-0214, booksbybessie8@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

You just read:

Wilkerson Fans Have Another Inspiring Story To Enjoy Together

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.