Wilkerson Fans Have Another Inspiring Story To Enjoy Together

Xulon Press presents a delightful children's book about God's creation.

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bessie T. Wilkerson focuses on God as Creator in Handfuls of Soil ($25.99, paperback, 9781662845949; $35.99, hard cover, 9781662845956; $9.99, e-book, 9781662845963).

In this book (designed for early readers), Wilkerson shows God as a good Creator and a good Provider, and shows how all of His creation works together in harmony.

"It is important for children to see themselves in books and to see others who are different from them, so including diversity is beneficial to all readers," said Wilkerson.

Bessie "Terry" Wilkerson is an ordained minister who prefers being outdoors. In 2002 Bessie earned a Master of Education degree in Psychological Studies from Cambridge College. She has worked in the Early Childhood Education/Human Services field for over three decades. Wilkerson is a PK (preacher's kid) who loves the Lord. She delights in singing, traveling, and has written several children's books. Her first book titled The Hungry Squirrel was published in 2015. Wilkerson resides in Massachusetts with her adult children and can be available at your next event for seminars, books readings, and book signings.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Handfuls of Soil is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

