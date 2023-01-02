Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,442 in the last 365 days.

Author Encourages Readers to See Trials and Suffering as Opportunities for Growth

Xulon Press presents a glorious change in attitude.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kenneth Kehl inspires readers to accept with open hearts the Father's Refiner's Fire ($12.49, paperback, 9781662866760; $5.99, e-book, 9781662866777).

If we can trust in God and His good plans for His children, our difficulties take on a whole new meaning. In contrast, a stubborn, unrepentant heart breeds arrogance and does not allow us to learn from our circumstances.

"His kingdom is boundless, limitless, complete, perfect. His only request is that we trust Him as a good Father. With God, all things are possible. This attitude begins now in our heart and will take all of eternity to discover," said Kehl.

Kenneth K. Kehl is now retired after a successful career as an insurance broker. He has been happily married for sixty-two years and has three children, twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He continues to encourage prisoners in the southern California area with his message of hope.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Refiner's Fire is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Kenneth Kehl, Salem Author Services, 714-357-9551, BobKehl333@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

You just read:

Author Encourages Readers to See Trials and Suffering as Opportunities for Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.