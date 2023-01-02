Author Encourages Readers to See Trials and Suffering as Opportunities for Growth

Xulon Press presents a glorious change in attitude.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kenneth Kehl inspires readers to accept with open hearts the Father's Refiner's Fire ($12.49, paperback, 9781662866760; $5.99, e-book, 9781662866777).

If we can trust in God and His good plans for His children, our difficulties take on a whole new meaning. In contrast, a stubborn, unrepentant heart breeds arrogance and does not allow us to learn from our circumstances.

"His kingdom is boundless, limitless, complete, perfect. His only request is that we trust Him as a good Father. With God, all things are possible. This attitude begins now in our heart and will take all of eternity to discover," said Kehl.

Kenneth K. Kehl is now retired after a successful career as an insurance broker. He has been happily married for sixty-two years and has three children, twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He continues to encourage prisoners in the southern California area with his message of hope.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Refiner's Fire is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

