Today's High Divorce Rate Is Intimidating, But There Is Hope For Marriage

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rodney Sewell encourages couples to build a strong foundation with Marriage 101($10.99, paperback, 9781597815178; $4.99, e-book, 9781498435116).

Sewell was inspired by the conversation Jesus had with the Pharisees regarding marriage in Matthew chapter 19. Even back in that time, people were not investing fully into their marriages, and Sewell sees the same today. The people back then were very devoted in their marriages, but not so today, the author noted. He wants to counter the lies and deceit in popular culture with biblical teaching and the prayer life necessary to sustain a healthy marriage.

"The appalling state of the institution of marriage motivates me to ask why this God-ordained family structure is being degraded on so many levels. It was not always so and when we look at the marriages in the beginning, we learn a lot about this holy covenant," said Sewell.

Pastor R. D. Sewell Sr. is the president of Brightside Christian Counseling Center Inc. and the pastor and co-founder of the Brightside Christian Worship Center Inc. of Coolidge, Georgia. He has been married to the same lady, co-pastor Vonetta G. Sewell, for forty-nine years, and they have two children, Lavera D. Sewell and Rodney D. Sewell Jr. Pastor Sewell holds a bachelor's degree in theology from Family Bible College in Baltimore and a Master of Divinity degree from Family Bible Seminary. He is a licensed clinical pastoral counselor, a certified temperament counselor, and an associate member of the National Council of Christian Clinical Therapists.

