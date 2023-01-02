Board Portal Market Size Expected to Reach $2849.7 Million with CAGR of 17.0% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Board Portal Market size is expected to reach $2849.7 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A board portal is a system that secures and completes works based on internet technology that will be used to facilitate management meetings, communication and collaboration between directors and the board of directors. In addition it is used for providing content to the directors either on mobile devices or on different websites. As cybercrime is increasing rapidly, the demand for a secure meeting platform for boards has been increasing widely. Moreover board portal software offers the highest level of security as it uses highest grade of encryption and security applications for limited access to documents, chats and confidential mails. Further, companies are increasingly showing interest in meeting management software as it has taken everything from paper-based formats to all digital board materials planning, delivery and retrieval. Hence these factors enhances the adoption of Board Portal Software market in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Board Portal software in North America is growing at significant rate owing to early adoption of advanced technologies and rising adoption of smart technologies has been driving the board portal in this region.

2. The global demand for board software has been rising rapidly over the last few years due to the high adoption of cloud-based technology integration with the portal software of the enterprise, which enables companies to operate their own applications on cloud platforms.

3. Vendor Hosted/Software as a Service (SaaS) is growing at a highest CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period. This SaaS Model has gained popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to maintain substantial market share in the forecast period.

4. Board Portal top 10 companies include NASDAQ, Computershare, Diligent, Azeus Convene, Visma/AdminControl., Aprio Inc., Passageways, BoardPaq LLC., Directorpoint LLC, and Modevity LLC among others.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Vendor Hosted/SaaS is growing at a highest CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period. This SaaS Model has gained popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to maintain substantial market share in the forecast period as a result of higher model security measures and lower initial and continuing costs incurred by customers.

2. Healthcare sector for this board meeting management software market is growing at a CAGR of 22.6% in the forecast period. The board portal software is designed for the collaboration of hospital boards with a single shared interface for all board documents and activities and is therefore expected to fuel the market growth of Board Portal.

3. Board Portal in North America is growing at significant rate of 15.9% owing to early adoption of advanced technologies and rising adoption of smart technologies in this country has been driving the board portal in this region.

4. In 2019, Passageways, a global provider of secure, intuitive collaboration solutions, released third-generation OnBoard board portal software platform which is explicitly engineered to improve meeting outcomes for organizations of all sizes. Hence growing developments as such drive the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Board Portal industry are -

1. NASDAQ

2. Computershare

3. Diligent

4. Azeus Convene

5. Visma/AdminControl.

