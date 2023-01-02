Loversol Market size is expected to be valued at $857 million by the end of the year 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Loversol Market size is expected to be valued at $857 million by 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loversol Market size is expected to be valued at $857 million by the end of the year 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. Ioversol is an organoiodine compound that is found in everyday iodine salt composition and is mandated by the government for health reasons. Ioversol are sterile contrast dye used in diagnostic radiocontrast agent administered for patients during CT scans and X-ray procedures for increasing the image contrast. Therefore, the increase in the incidence of number of patients suffering from heart diseases and respiratory diseases is giving raise to the demand of ioversol market. The growth in the healthcare infrastructure across the globe is further driving the ioversol market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ioversol market highlights the following areas -

1. North American market held the largest share in the ioversol market owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure and increase in demand from hospitals for image testing on cardiovascular patients.

2. The increase in the incidence of number of accidents across the globe is giving rise to the need for scanning and X-ray procedures which is further driving the Ioversol market.

3. Increasing diseases and health conditions in patients across the globe is driving the ioversol market.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the ioversol market witnessed a considerable amount of growth owing to the increase in the diseases and health conditions during the pandemic.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Ioversol Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Ioversol 64% Injectable Solution segment held the largest share of 30% in the Ioversol market in the year 2020. Ioversol 34% Injectable Solution is widely used in radiographic body imaging owing to the scope of application, ease of use and low cost. Radiographic body imaging is done to take pictures or image parts of human body. Diagnostic radiocontrast agent is administered to patients in the radiographic body imaging to increase the contrast of the image. The increase in the incidents of road mishaps and other accidents is increasing the demand for diagnostic radiocontrast agent, which is further driving the demand for Ioversol 64% injectable solution segment in the ioversol market.

2. Ioversol Market Segment Analysis – By Packaging : Power Injector Syringes segment held the largest share of 33% in the Ioversol market in the year 2020. Power Injector Syringes is a Food and Drug Administration authorized tubing kits used in CT and MRI processes. Power injector syringes are affordable and easy to use. The increase in the need for administering contrast dye to patients, is increasing the demand for power injector syringes in the ioversol market.

3. Ioversol Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Radiological & Diagnostic Examinations segment held the largest share of 40% in the ioversol market in the year 2020. There are various methods and processes under radiological and diagnostic examinations that is done in various medical conditions and situations. Diagnostic radiocontrast agents are used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, coronary calcium scoring and various other procedures.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ioversol industry are:

1. Liebel-Flarsheim Company LLC,

2. Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co,

3. Ultraject,

4. Stellence Pharmscience Pvt. Ltd,

5. China Resources Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co.

