Thiacloprid Market size is forecast to reach US$286.5 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Thiacloprid Market size is forecast to reach US$286.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thiacloprid Market size is forecast to reach US$286.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Thiacloprid is an insecticide that belongs to the neonicotinoid class. It is primarily used on agricultural crops to control various insects, such as aphids, whiteflies, weevils, beetles, jassids, plant hoppers, and other insects. It controls such insects by disrupting the insect's nervous system through stimulation of nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), global grains production reached 1,498.9 million metric tons in 2021, an increase of 4.5% in comparison to 1,434 million metric tons in 2020. An increase in agricultural production along with the surging consumer preference for the installation of gardens and lawns in residential and commercial buildings acts as the major driver for the market. On the other hand, health hazards associated with the use of Thiacloprid may confine the growth of the market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Thiacloprid-Market-Research-511833

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thiacloprid market highlights the following areas -

1. Granular formulation held a significant share in the Thiacloprid Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, ease of use, and increased efficiency made it stand out in comparison to other formulations in the market.

2. Crops application held the largest share in the Thiacloprid Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for thiacloprid for pest control during crop production and for improving the overall crop productivity.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Thiacloprid Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for thiacloprid from the agricultural sector of the region. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the total wheat production in China reached up to 136.9 million metric tons in 2021, an increase of 1.6% as compared to 134.3 million metric tons in 2020.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511833

Segmental Analysis:

1. Thiacloprid Market Segment Analysis – By Formulation : The granular formulation held a significant share in the Thiacloprid Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of insecticide formulations. For instance, granular insecticide is easy to use in comparison to liquid, and other formulations, and can be directly attached to the soil where the insects are usually located. Moreover, granular insecticide normally lasts longer in outdoor settings as compared to most liquid insecticides that can quickly break down due to rain and sunlight.

2. Thiacloprid Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The crops segment held the largest share in the Thiacloprid Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increase in demand for crop production across the globe. For instance, in January 2022, the government of Egypt invested around EGP 6.4 billion (US$ 413 million) for the continuation of its agricultural project. The project will focus on the production of crops such as wheat, maize, cotton, and oil.

3. Thiacloprid Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Thiacloprid Market in 2021 up to 31%. The consumption of thiacloprid is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the agricultural sector. For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture, in 2020 the total food crop production in the Asia-Pacific region reached 1026.7 million metric tons in 2021, an increase of 2.7% in comparison to 998.8 million metric tons in 2020. Furthermore, the total oilseed crop production in the Asia-Pacific region reached 127.6 million metric tons in 2020, and 131 million metric tons in 2021, representing a growth of 2.6% in 2021.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thiacloprid industry are:

1. Bayer CropScience

2. Shanghai Bosman Industrial

3. Rudong Zhongyi Chemical

4. Nantong Reform Chemical

5. Nanjing Gaozheng Agricultural Chemical.

Click on the following link to buy the Thiacloprid Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511833

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Insecticides Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15905/insecticides-market.html

B. Bioinsecticides Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bioinsecticides-Market-Research-505109

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062