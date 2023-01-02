FRESHWORKS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Freshworks Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Freshworks Inc. ("Freshworks" or the "Company") FRSH in the United States Northern District court of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Freshworks securities between September 21, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



In September 2021, Freshworks completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 28.5 million shares of common stock at $36 per share.

On February 10, 2022, Freshworks announced disappointing fourth quarter 2021 financial results, reporting flat calculated billings growth and revenue growth deceleration (of only 44% year-over-year).

On this news, the Company's stock fell $4.05, or 18%, to close at $18.41 per share on February 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 3, 2022, after market hours, Freshworks reported its first quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing a third quarter of decelerating revenue growth and billings that missed consensus estimates and declined 13% quarter over quarter.

On this news, the Company's stock fell $0.97, or 5.7%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $15.99 per share on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

