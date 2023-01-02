Any Political Solution in Sri Lanka should be to Protect the Tamil Nation From Sinhala Genocide: V. Rudrakumaran
Considering the Mullivaikkal Genocide, the Political Solution should be Based on Remedial Justice, and one Chosen By the Eelam Tamils.
"NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A solution to the national question should be closely linked to political and economic protective mechanisms whereby the Eelam Tamil nation can protect itself from Sinhala genocide. Considering the Mullivaikkal Genocide, the political solution should be based on remedial justice, and one chosen by the Eelam Tamils. Anything else is never going to be a solution to the national question, the Prime Minister of the TGTE has said in his New Year message.
"It is discernible that the announcement by the Sri Lankan head of state that a solution would be found by coming 4th of February has led to much ado and debates in some circles, but all politically informed people know well that the announcement is ridiculous and humorous, says Rudrakumaran. We can understand how much the Sinhala head of state by his announcement wants openly to downgrade the Tamil national question in the island of Sri Lanka," he continued.
FOLLOWING IS THE FULL TEXT OF TGTE PRIME MINISTER V. RUDRAKUMARAN'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE:
"I am delighted to convey on behalf the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam my New Year Greetings to our Tamil brethren of the Eelam Homeland, Tamil Nadu, and the Diaspora and the world Tamils. New Year always ushers in to give people joy and zeal. What closely follows the English New Year is the Tamil festival of Thai which is the Tamil New Year welcomed by our people with hope and start their lives with new zeal and vigour as “Thai shows the way.” The Tamil people have the cultural heritage of welcoming the New Year with a resolve to face up to any challenges that may come their way and overcome them with aplomb. Standing on such cultural base, let me convey my best wishes this new year that the lives of the Tamil people may be still better.
2022, the year that was, caused a lot of ripples globally and in the island of Lanka.
The Russia - Ukraine war impacted peoples’ lives globally and the world political order, too. The economic crisis in the island of Lanka provoked a mass struggle, yet the Sinhala ruling class saved its interests by a change of faces. As pointed out by me in my Martyrs’ Day message global politics is moving away from a unipolar order to a bipolar order, which possibly opens up opportunities in our favour. At the same time, we have to bear in mind another factor. That is, the current global political order premised on states' interest, and there is a saying that states do not have qualms to go naked to secure their interests. In such a scenario, we should never forget that the Eelam Tamil nation, being a nation without a state, will have to face many a challenge for our inherent right to self-determination.
The Sinhala state is now weaker both internally and globally. Yet it is discernible that some strong international big powers are interested in saving it from becoming a totally failed state. Hence the present attempts to save the state by changing the faces. However the crisis in the island has gone deep and the experts are of the view that the crisis will be haunting the Sri Lankan state in various ways for a long time to come.
It is palpable that the announcement by the Sri Lankan head of state that a solution would be found by the upcoming 4 th of February has led to much ado and debates in some circles, but all politically informed people know well that the announcement is ridiculous and humorous. The head of state also knows this. We can understand how much the Sinhala head of state by his announcement wants openly to downgrade the Tamil national question.
The national question of Lanka has its origin in the struggle launched by the Eelam Tamil nation for protecting itself from genocide by the Sinhala nation. Therefore a solution to the national question should be closely linked to political and economic protective mechanisms whereby the Eelam Tamil nation can protect itself from Sinhala genocide. Considering the Mullivaikkal Genocide, the political solution should be based on remedial justice and one chosen by the Eelam Tamils. Anything else is never going to be a solution to the national question.
In order to find a solution to the national question the existence of the Eelam Tamil Nation, the territory of its homeland and its right to self-determination should be recognized. As a first step towards a political solution an interim pre-arrangement should be in place with powers for the Tamil people themselves to rebuild the Tamil Homeland ravaged by war. There are many identifiable precedents for this since the time of the Thimpu talks until the negotiations of 2002 – 2006 conducted by the LTTE. These are historic guidelines for any initiative for talks on the part of Tamils. Therefore, if any of the Tamil leaders believe that the national question can be solved by abandoning these fundamentals or think in terms of accepting whatever is
available it, we would be weakening ourselves. If the Sinhala nation refuses to accept our cardinal principles, we have to expose the fact that the Tamil national question cannot be resolved within the existing power structure which is permeated with pervasive and entrenched racism and take forward our struggle by all possible means.
If, on the contrary, any Tamil leader falls a prey to Sinhala machinations on the plea of practical feasibility, they would be rejected by our people carrying the memories of the martyrs in their bosoms, and this I would like to assert as this New Year Message of mine. This 2023 let us take a pledge for the Elam Tamil nation, Tamil Nadu and the Diaspora and world Tamils to work unitedly and advance still more strongly in the journey of emancipation of the Tamil Eelam people."
Destiny of Tamils in the hands of Tamils.
Thirst of Tamils is Tamil Eelam.
