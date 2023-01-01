Arrest Made and Additional Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in locating additional suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Third District.

At approximately 9:00 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victims complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22-190-352

At approximately 9:17 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. As the suspects fled, an adult male produced a handgun and discharged in the direction of the suspects’ vehicle. The adult male was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 22-190-399

On December 31, 2022, 22 year-old Khalil Kwame Turner of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

A short time after the offense, an adult male sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Detectives’ further investigation revealed the male was involved in the two robbery offenses mentioned above. On December 31, 2022, 18 year-old Ronald Linwood Crews, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery.

These cases remain under investigation. Additional suspects and a vehicle, believed to be involved in the two robberies mentioned above, can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

