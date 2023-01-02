Happea's Gives A Free Lunch To Anyone Vowing To Go Plant-Based As Their 2023 New Year's Resolution

We wanted to give people thinking about a plant-based diet one more incentive, and show them how much variety a plant-based diet has to offer.” — Danny Omari

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say there's no such thing as a free lunch, but for South Florida residents resolving to go plant-based in 2023, there's good news thanks to HAPPEA'S. The plant-based hotspot serving made-to-order hummus, mouth-watering wraps, and Miami-centric fusion bowls - is giving away one free lunch to any South Florida residents resolving to go plant-based as their 2023 New Year's resolution throughout the month of January.

With a fun, trendy ambiance - and ingredients like bacon made of radishes and shredded beef made of jackfruit “that could fool any carnivore," according to owner, Danny Omari, the sustainable American restaurant with Mediterranean flavors and Latin vibes lets diners indulge in their favorite guilty pleasures and feel good about doing it.

Would-be diners simply need to slide into @happeas DMs and inform the restaurant they're coming in to the Brickell location for lunch to get their cravings comped. "We wanted to give people thinking about a plant-based diet one more incentive, and show them how much variety a plant-based diet has to offer," adds Omari. The 'Baked By Melissa’ and 'Kith Treats’ co-founder is convinced that once diners have a chance to enjoy the fruits of a plant-based diet, “they’ll never look back.”

About Happea’s

100% plant-based and Kosher certified, Happea’s is a sustainable American restaurant with with Mediterranean flavors and Latin vibes. With locations in Brickell and Aventura, the new South Florida hotspot serves Miami-centric fusion bowls - from the 'Design District Chick'N Bowl' to the hipster-ready 'Wynwood Falafal Bowl - and more in a fun, trendy ambiance., letting diners indulge in their favorite guilty pleasures and feel good doing it.