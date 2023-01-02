Ankit Puri Shares The Reason Why Children Should Be Taught About Mental Health

Adults might not always recognize when a child is struggling, and a child might not even understand what they are going through.

Why Children Should Be Taught About Mental Health?

Adults might not always recognize when a child is struggling, and a child might not even understand what they are going through, so it is important for schools to begin teaching kids mental health along with materials on physical health. If someone suspects that their child is struggling with mental health, it may be hard to know how to approach a discussion, or create an environment in which their child comes to them with any challenging feelings. When parents speak to a child about mental health, it helps if they are informed and fairly comfortable with the topic.

Mental illnesses take a variety of forms, but teaching children to recognise their feelings and communicate those feelings with a trusted adult may help them to get the correct diagnosis and begin their journey toward recovery. Talking with children about mental health from an early age helps them to understand their emotions, be more resilient, decrease the stigma around mental illnesses, and teach them to take care of themselves psychologically, just like they do physically. We see many schools trying to build child mental health programs into the curriculum, and forming communities, but no solid step has been taken.

While anxiety and depression are common in young people, addressing mental disorders professionally can help a teen address these issues rather than ignore them and allow them to potentially worsen. No matter what is a teen's age, these tips for teaching kids mental health can make a big difference. Learning about mental illnesses could result in better recognition, earlier treatment, more understanding and compassion, and less stigma, especially if a child and his or her family are part of a culture in which talking about mental illnesses is considered taboo.

Even if a child is in a positive mindset, telling them about other people's struggles will foster empathy and eliminate stigma around mental health issues. This way, you can set an example and show a child how important it is to prioritise mental and emotional well-being. Just taking time to think about ways we can help our child means that we are a good parent, and we are doing what you can to ensure that our child is well. Again, if someone has further concerns, contact paediatrician, and if someone's child is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact 911 immediately.