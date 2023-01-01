PetMeds® To Kick Off 2023 With Winter Wonderland Giveaway

With the coldest time of year underway, dogs and cats may be feeling cooped up indoors. To help fight the winter blues, PetMeds® invites pet parents to enter the Winter Wonderland giveaway on social media through January for chances to win toys, treats and the grand prize, a $100 PetMeds® e-gift certificate.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January and February bring the lowest temperatures of the year in many regions, leaving dogs, cats and their pet parents stuck inside with little to do while they wait out the freezing temps and inclement weather. Inactivity in the winter can leave pets with low energy, weight gain, and even seasonal depression.

Staying active and mentally fit is possible for dogs and cats even when it's too cold to go out. The winter is a great time to try puzzle toys, indoor games like hide and seek, and other mentally stimulating activities for pets.

An easy way to entertain pets is to hide toys and treats in rolled up dishtowels for pets to find. Sniffing and scavenging games can offer many of the same physical and mental health benefits as high impact exercise and can be adapted for dogs and cats of all ages and skill levels.

"Most pet parents look forward to spring when it's warm enough to go for walks and hikes, but there's plenty of ways to keep dogs and cats engaged in the meantime." says Larissa Schenck, director of marketing at PetMeds®. "Trick training, nose work, and even outings to pet-friendly stores allow pets to stretch their legs without braving the cold."

Pet parents are invited to enter the "Winter Wonderland" giveaway for a chance to win a cat or dog prize pack from PetMeds®. The cat prize pack will include a 1.5 oz tub of Sugar & Spice catnip, 90ct Super Pure Omega-3 Chews, and a Natural Pet Crochet Octopus cat toy. For dogs, the prize pack will include a Loofa Dog Valentine's Squeaks toy, Crumps Beef Liver Bites dog treats, and a 16 oz bottle of Oatmeal & Aloe Vera shampoo. One grand prize winner will receive a $100 PetMeds® e-Gift certificate.

The Winter Wonderland with PetMeds® giveaway runs from January 2, 2023, through January 31, 2023. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") January 2, 2023, to January 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win a cat or dog prize pack. One cat and one dog winner will be chosen each Monday during the first four weeks of January for a total of (8) winners, plus one grand prize winner will be chosen on Monday, January 30, 2023.

ABOUT PETMEDS

Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert, providing fast, easy, and helpful service to over 10 million customers across North America. PetMeds® delivers prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® free mobile app available for Apple and Android devices.

Media Contact

Judy Tobey, PetMeds, 5615264444, press@petmeds.com

Twitter

SOURCE PetMeds