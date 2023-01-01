Ozark Fiber Acquires Missouri Telecom's Residential and SMB Internet and Voice Business

Effective January 1, 2023, Ozark Fiber has acquired Missouri Telecom's internet and voice business for residential and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Monett, MO and surrounding areas.

"We are pleased to welcome Missouri Telecom's customers to the Ozark Fiber family," noted Jason Ross, President of Ozark Fiber. "We are excited to be able to offer enhanced speeds and reliability, and to expand on the relationships that Missouri Telecom has built, as we transition customers over to our new, state-of-the-art fiber network and platforms."

Ozark Fiber started construction of its high-speed fiber-optic network in Monett last September and will launch services in Q1 2023. Missouri Telecom customers will be transitioned over to Ozark Fiber's network and voice platforms by Q2 2023.

Ozark Fiber will offer internet service at unmatched speeds in the area. Initially, Ozark Fiber will launch with speeds up to 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps), and, in the future, will offer up to 10 Gbps. Their fiber service offers symmetrical internet speeds, eliminating network congestion and enabling future high-bandwidth technologies and services. Services will include "Managed WiFi," enabling the customer to seamlessly connect and manage their wireless devices on the network.

Ozark Fiber understands the importance of the customer experience and prides itself in being an integral part of each community it serves. While other businesses are leveraging remote workers and overseas call centers, Ozark Fiber is investing in local brick-and-mortar stores staffed with friendly team members from the local community. Mr. Ross stated, "Our core values place our customers first in all decisions. For that reason, we have a ‘no gimmicks' philosophy that includes simple pricing, no data caps, and no contracts."

Ozark Fiber has a local business office located downtown in Monett at 219 E. Broadway St. and is hiring technicians and customer service representatives from the local community.

To learn more about Ozark Fiber, or to pre-register for service, please visit www.ozarkfiber.com.

About Ozark Fiber:

Ozark Fiber is based in Missouri and provides affordable and reliable next-generation communications services to traditionally underserved markets in the Midwest through its state-of-the-art fiber-optic networks. Ozark Fiber takes pride in being an integral part of the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.ozarkfiber.com.

