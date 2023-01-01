To His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdelrahman al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan

Dear Mr. President,

On my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of the Sudan – Independence Day.

I believe that Azerbaijan-Sudan relations will continue to develop successfully and strengthen, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our states and our peoples.

On this memorable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and success and peace and prosperity to your friendly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 December 2022