To His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdelrahman al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan
Dear Mr. President,
On my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of the Sudan – Independence Day.
I believe that Azerbaijan-Sudan relations will continue to develop successfully and strengthen, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our states and our peoples.
On this memorable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and success and peace and prosperity to your friendly people.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 December 2022