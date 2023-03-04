Global Prebiotics Industry Research Report Shows Market Segmentation and About CAGR (4.82%) Details
The Global Prebiotics Market was $146.34 Million USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.82% year on year, it will reach $204.54 Million USD in 2029.
Comprehensive details on the Prebiotics market
Prebiotics are a particular class of food that may aid in fostering the development of good bacteria in the digestive tract. These bacteria have a significant impact on digestive health and can enhance your general wellbeing. There are many different kinds of prebiotics, and some of them are made specifically to promote the development of lactobacilli.
Over the forecast period, demand is expected to increase due to the increased use of prebiotics in the milk industry due to their health benefits. In addition, the market for sugar is expected to decline over the projection period due to increased technological developments in the production of inulin and oligosaccharides. Over the next seven years, growth is anticipated to be fueled by a high demand for supplements and a shifting consumer understanding of the health advantages of fibers.
Analysis of the environment and market division
Prebiotics are selectively fermented nondigestible carbohydrates that confer health benefits on hosts such as humans by promoting gut microbiota balance. The market is further segmented into fructose-oligosaccharide (FOS), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), synanthrin, polydextrose, isomaltooligosaccharide (IMO), resistant dextrin based on their physico-chemical properties such as chain length, degree of polymerization, number of saccharide units, lactose content and glycemic index. FOS is estimated to be the largest segment in the Prebiotic market with a share of 44%. Synanthrin is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its wide application range including food and beverage additives.
Prebiotics are dietary fibers that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the large intestine. Some commercial applications for prebiotics include food and beverage products, infant nutrition, and pharmaceuticals. Prebiotics are used to modify the composition of the gastrointestinal microbiota in order to improve host health. Prebiotic foods and beverages can alter the bowel flora in a manner that benefits human health. Foods with prebiotic properties can increase gut volume, reduce inflammation, and improve digestive function. Infant Feeding Science has reviewed studies that suggest that prebiotics may help regulate gastrointestinal motility and reduce symptoms associated with colic and gastritis in infants.
The North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for Prebiotics market during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about its health benefits among consumers. Europe will be second in terms of market size, followed by Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register a comparatively low growth rate during the forecast period due to restricted access to prebiotic supplements and lack of awareness about their benefits among consumers.
Leaders in the Prebiotics Sector
Some of the key players in the prebiotic market include Beneo, TATE & LYLE, FrieslandCampina, Meiji, Danisco (DuPont), Hayashibara, Sensus, Matsutani, Yakult, Cosucra, Ingredion, Roquette, Nisshoku, CJ CheilJedang, Longlive, Nissin Sugar, Bailong chuangyuan, Baolingbao Biologgy, Quantum Hi-Tech, and Tailijie.
Market segments for Prebiotics
By type, the Prebiotics market is splitted into:
• Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)
• galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)
• Synanthrin, Polydextrose
• Isomaltooligosaccharide (IMO)
• Resistant Dextrin
• Others
By application, the Prebiotics market is splitted into:
• Food & Beverage
• Infant Nutrition
• Others
Consumption, revenue, market share, rate of growth, historical data, and short-term projections are carefully taken into account for the following regions:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Effects of COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian War
Since more than a year ago, humans have been affected by the coronavirus COVID-19, which is extremely contagious. The virus is thought to cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory illnesses. This virus has also had a significant impact on the markets for prebiotics. Prebiotics are dietary supplements that aid in the development of good bacteria in the digestive system. The prebiotic market has been significantly impacted by this virus because prebiotics is typically consumed as part of a healthy diet.
Prebiotics market trends and their difficulties
Foods high in fiber contain nutrients called prebiotics. They are believed to be effective in treating a wide range of ailments, such as obesity, constipation, IBS, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). However, the market for prebiotics is currently facing major challenges. Prebiotics' effectiveness is not well established, which is one factor. People's lack of knowledge of prebiotics' advantages is another issue. They may not be widely advertised or promoted, which may account for this lack of awareness.
Valued Gains for Industry Participants and Stakeholders
• Prebiotics are food components that encourage the development of beneficial bacteria in the gut.
• They are frequently used to enhance digestive health in functional foods and dietary supplements.
• Prebiotics can be found in foods that have undergone selective fermentation, like kimchi and sauerkraut, as well as in non-digestible oligosaccharides
like fructooligosaccharides (FOS).
• Additionally, plant extracts like inulin can be used to make prebiotics.
The following is a list of the subjects covered in the prebiotics market:
• Report Overview
• Global Growth Trends
• Competition Landscape By Key Players
• Global Top Prebioticses Players By Revenue
• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
• Prebiotics Breakdown Data By Type
• Prebiotics Breakdown Data By Application
• Prebiotics Breakdown Data By Key Market Players
• Prebiotics Breakdown Data By Regions
• Businesses Included (Company Information, Sales and Revenue Statistics, Recent Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions)
Why is market research so crucial for prebiotic systems?
• Any business or individual considering outsourcing manufacturing should consider the potential of prebiotics.
• It can offer comprehensive details about the suppliers who work with Stent Graft along with insightful analyses of the manufacturing sector as a whole.
• A list of each partner's advantages and disadvantages is included in this kind of report, which can aid readers in recognizing and understanding each
partner.
• One can learn the general cost of manufacturing outsourcing as well as any risks associated with choosing a specific supplier by performing a market
analysis of prebiotics.
