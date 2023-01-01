Condolence Message from Singapore's Leaders on the Passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to His Holiness Pope Francis and State of Secretary His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, respectively, to offer their condolences on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The text of the two letters are appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 JANUARY 2023

Letter from President Halimah Yacob to His Holiness Pope Francis

1 January 2023

His Holiness Pope Francis

The Holy See

Your Holiness,

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be remembered by the Catholic community for his selfless contributions to the Catholic faith, championing causes of peace and development. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI touched the lives of countless people through his teachings, and inspired courage and hope as the modern world navigates complex challenges. The tireless efforts of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to promote inter-religious dialogue and harmony is particularly pertinent for a multi-religious and multi-racial society like Singapore, and his legacy will remain for generations to come.

Please accept, Your Holiness, with these sincere condolences, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin

1 January 2023

Your Eminence,

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I express my deepest condolences.

Ties between Singapore and the Holy See strengthened under the papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. In particular, his decision in 2010 to appoint an Apostolic Nuncio to Singapore marked a significant milestone in our relations that allowed for deeper engagement not just with Singapore, but with the region as well. His tireless efforts to reach out to Catholics and non-Catholics with his messages of peace and religious harmony, and his commitment to and love for the Church, will remain an inspiration for generations to come.

My thoughts are with all members of the Catholic fraternity around the world in this moment of grief.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Secretary of State

The Holy See