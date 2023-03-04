The Global Market Size of Industrial Robot was worth $10.80 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach $16.90 Bn in 2029
Industrial Robot Market Overview
Robots used in factories, warehouses, and other industrial settings are called industrial robots. They typically move on specialized tracks and are much smaller than people. They are capable of performing many diverse jobs, such as cutting, welding, and moving large things. They are crucial in factories and other settings where a lot of tasks need to be completed fast and precisely.
The growth is brought on by a number of elements, such as rising consumer demand for assembly lines, packaging, and beverage and food processing. Overall, industrial robots have a very bright future. Over the future years, they will continue to play a significant part in numerous industries as they gain popularity and versatility.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are numerous industrial robot subtypes. The most typical varieties are listed below: -Articulated Robots: Typically the largest and with the most moving elements, these robots are articulated. They are excellent for jobs requiring a lot of dexterity, including manufacturing or welding. Parallel robots are similar to articulated robots in design, however, they are less expensive and feature fewer moving parts. They're perfect for jobs like loading or unloading trucks that don't call for a lot of dexterity. -SCARA Robots: SCARA, or "Simplified Coordination of Arms and Legs," stands for robots. These robots move around by using a variety of limbs and legs.
The automotive, electrical and electronic, chemical, rubber and plastic, metal and equipment, food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries are just a few of the many industries that use industrial robots. In the manufacturing process, human labor is replaced with automotive robots. They can be used to assemble or weld the car's frame.
Industrial robots, for instance, are utilized in a wide range of industries in the Asia Pacific, such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Industrial robots are being employed in Europe to boost productivity across a range of sectors, including the auto and food industries. Industrial robot use is expanding in North America as well, in part because they can perform tasks more effectively than people can. The usage of industrial robots in industry is rising dramatically throughout South America. Due to the strong demand for these machines in these areas, the Middle East and Africa are also experiencing an increase in the use of industrial robots.
Prominent Key Players of the Industrial Robot Market
The usage of industrial robots in manufacturing, construction, and other heavy industry sectors is expanding, which is significantly responsible for the increase. The leading companies operating in this market are FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa (Motoman), Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, Comau, EPSON Robots, Staubli, Omron (Adept), DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Shibaura Machine, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha, Universal Robots, Hyundai Robotics, Robostar, Star Seiki, JEL Corporation, Techman, Season, EFORT Intelligent Equipment.
Key Market Segments Table: Industrial Robot Market
Based on types, the Industrial Robot Market is primarily split into:
• Articulated Robots
• Parallel Robots
• SCARA Robots
• Cylindrical Robots
• Cartesian Robots
• Others
Based on applications, the Industrial Robot Market covers:
• Automotive
• Electrical and Electronics
• Chemical, Rubber, and Plastic
• Metal and Machinery
• Food, Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Geographically, the following regions' consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate, historical data, and forecast are studied in detail:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the industrial robot market are likely to become clear as the world begins to recover. Manufacturers anticipate buying more industrial robots in 2019 due to the rise in automated process demand across several industries. Additionally, a rise in demand for collaborative robots in the industrial sector is projected as they are viewed as the best way to increase productivity and safety in extensive product lines. Manufacturers will face a few difficulties as they include industrial robots in their processes, though. For instance, it will be crucial to guarantee the robots' appropriate programming and the effectiveness of their safety features.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Industrial Robot
The "Industrial Robot" market is confronting a number of significant obstacles. The shortage of competent employees to operate these devices is the first problem. This is due to the industry's slow adoption of these robots and the possibility that the workers already employed in this field will not be able to transition to employing industrial robots. The second issue is the price of this equipment, which makes it challenging to justify their purchase when weighed against the cost of other industrial apparatuses. The "Industrial Robot" market is also struggling with a variety of regulatory issues.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Manufacturing facilities use electrical and electronic industrial robots to create items like cell phones, televisions, computers, and missiles.
• They are also employed in the creation of automobiles. Robots that mix chemicals are employed in the manufacturing of goods like paint and
medications.
• Industrial robots made of rubber and plastic are used to make things like toys and automotive parts. Automobile manufacturing also makes use of
metal industrial robots.
Following is the list of TOC for the Industrial Robot:
• Market Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Analysis
• Market Segments
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Covid-19 Impact
• Industrial Robot Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Industrial Robot Market Players Profiles
• Industrial Robot Production Forecast by Regions
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Importance of Market Research Report
Why is an Industrial Robot Market Research Report so Important?
• Every marketing strategy must be built around market research.
• It teaches you important facts about your company and the larger market.
• You can learn more about how prospective customers could perceive your business and any gaps in their expectations by conducting market research.
• It will be beneficial to be aware of this before completing your marketing strategy.
• Knowing the market well before making important business decisions reduces risk.
