TAIWAN, December 31 - President Tsai expresses condolences on passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XV

On December 31, following the Holy See's announcement of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that President Tsai Ing-wen expressed sincere condolences and sympathies to the Holy See on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan.

Spokesperson Chang said that given the profound friendship between Taiwan and the Vatican, President Tsai has appointed former Vice President Chen Chien-jen as a special envoy to represent our country at the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. President Tsai also directed Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to express our condolences to the Holy See's Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan. The Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy to the Holy See also conveyed a message from President Tsai expressing the nation's sincere condolences.

Spokesperson Chang stated that President Tsai fondly recalled Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's close and friendly interactions with Taiwan during his papacy, and especially his advocacy and appeals for world peace that resonated with all humanity. The spokesperson said that his passing is a tremendous loss for the international community, and prayed that he may rest in peace. Spokesperson Chang added that Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the Holy See and the Catholic Church on humanitarian aid programs, and continue to strengthen our friendly ties with the Vatican.