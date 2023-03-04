Global Sales of Data Center Construction, were estimated to be worth $26.80 bn in 2021 and will reach $54.90 Bn in 2029
Comprehensive Details on the Data Center Construction Market
The process of building a data center is called data center construction. A data center is a sizable, pricey building where electronic data processing and storage equipment is housed. It is among the most significant technological advancements, and it has significantly changed how people live, work, and play.
The procedure for constructing a data center is referred to as "data center construction." Depending on the amount and type of data center being created, this procedure may change. Design, land acquisition, and building construction are the three primary phases of a data center project. The data center designer creates the facility's design in the initial step. They must take into account everything, including the facility's design and its electrical and cooling systems. The potential location of the data center is evaluated in the second step. This entails taking a close look at things like zoning regulations, available land, and governmental policies. The actual construction of the data center happens in the third step. This phase sees the construction of all required infrastructure, including power plants, roadways, and storage facilities.
Analysis of the environment and market division:
Data Center Construction is designed to help protect businesses from cyber-attacks and other forms of digital risk. This market is divided into two main market types: Mechanical Construction and General Construction. The Mechanical Construction market is dominated by North America, with Asia-Pacific leading the General Construction market. Cyber-attacks are only going to become more common, so businesses need to have a plan in place to protect themselves. data center construction can help make that happen.
Data center construction (DRPS) is software that helps organizations protect themselves from the risks associated with digital activities. DRPS can be used in finance, the internet, telecommunications, and government sectors. For example, risk management for banking and financial services companies is aided by DRPS to manage cyber threats and data breaches. In addition, DRPS can be used to protect government agencies from online attacks. This growth will be driven by increasing demand from enterprises for robust security solutions that address the various risks posed by digital activities.
The North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2016-2020. Europe is also projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.8%, owing to factors such as rising investments in cloud computing and cyber-security solutions, increased focus on data privacy protection, and improving cyber-security legislation. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2016-2020. Latin America is expected to grow at a slower rate than other regions owing to the presence of a few large players in this region. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2016-2020 owing to high growth rates in the mobile device security market in this region.
Leaders in the data center construction Sector
The market for data center construction is growing, with companies such as Whiting-Turner Contracting, Turner Construction, Holder Construction, DPR Construction, Fortis Construction, HITT Contracting, STO Building Group (formerly Structure Tone), JE Dunn Construction, Hensel Phelps, AECOM, Rogers-O'Brien Construction, Clune Construction, Gilbane, Balfour Beatty US, Mortenson Construction all vying for a share of the market. Companies are looking to protect themselves from cyberattacks and other digital risks by using software that can detect and assess risks in real-time.
Segments of the data center construction market:
The demand for data center construction is primarily driven by type for the following sectors:
• Mechanical Construction
• General Construction
• Others
There are many applications for data center construction that is currently on the market, including the following:
• Finance
• Internet
• Telecommunications
• Government
• Others
For the following regions, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and immediate projections are carefully taken into consideration.
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Effects of COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian War
The "data center construction market" has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. As businesses struggle with the difficulties of an uncertain work environment and the related regulatory obstacles, this is probably going to continue in the near future. There are also other effects. For instance, in response to COVID-19, the world's largest construction company, China Construction Engineering Group Corp (CCEG), has delayed or abandoned a number of significant data center projects. The rise in demand for cloud-based services is having a positive effect on the market for data center construction. The market is also gaining from the growing use of wireless and IoT technology across a range of industries, including banking, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing.
Market trends and challenges for data center construction
The market for "Data Center Construction" is faced with a number of difficulties. The industry is expanding quickly, which means that a lot of new infrastructures are being built, which is one of the major challenges. Many companies are also considering moving their data centers, which presents its own set of challenges. Another challenge is that the data center construction market is highly competitive, which means that there is a lot of pressure on providers to deliver high-quality services at low prices.
Gains that Are Valuable to Industry Participants and Stakeholders
• Reliable and effective data centers are becoming more and more necessary as data demand rises.
• With new technologies that can boost productivity and sustainability, the future of "data center construction" appears bright.
• This growth is being fueled by the rising need for secure and effective infrastructure as well as the rising demand for data processing and storage
facilities.
The topics covered in the market for data center construction are as follows:
• Review of the Report
• Learning Objectives
• Growth Trends Worldwide
• The perspective of the Global Data Center Construction Market (Past and Future)
• Comparative Market Analysis by Key Players
• Acquisitions and expansion plans
• Breakdown of Data Center Construction by Type
• Application-specific Data Center Construction Breakdown
• Data on the Distribution of Data Center Construction by Major Market Players
• Regional Data on Data Center Construction
• Companies Covered (Company Details, Sales and Revenue Statistics, Recent Development, Mergers & Acquisitions)
Why is market research so critical for Global Data Center Construction Market?
• Any company or person thinking about outsourcing manufacturing should think about the potential of software for the Data Center Construction Market.
• It can provide thorough information about the suppliers who work with the Data Center Construction Market in addition to insightful analyses of the
manufacturing industry as a whole.
• A list of each partner's benefits and drawbacks is included in this type of report, which can help readers comprehend and recognize each partner.
• By conducting a market analysis of data center construction, you can discover the typical cost of manufacturing outsourcing as well as any risks
connected with selecting a particular supplier.
