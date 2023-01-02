Dog Success joins RO petsuccess.ca to add Grooming, Pet Clothing, Treats, Daycare Pickup Service, Boarding & Rehoming

Grooming, Training, Pet Clothing, Treats, Training & Government funded Compassionate Rehoming for dogs and families in crisis.

Dog Success Pet Success believes dogs are humans who teach us grace, forgiveness, loyalty, unconditional love and service to others. Dogs are very intelligent and the first two years are critical.” — Marilyn Dean, Trainer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog Success adds RO petsuccess.ca and gives 10 % discount on Grooming, Training, Pet Clothing, Leashes, Treats, Home Delivery, Daycare Petshotel Pick up service, Boarding Pickup Service in Toronto & Ottawa

Puppy’s first TWO Years: Dog Success Pet Success believes dogs are humans who teach parents grace, forgiveness, loyalty, unconditional love and service to others. Dogs are exceptionally intelligent and the first two years of their lives are very important to their lifelong success. Please REGISTER for Puppy Training to provide puppies with the love, socialization, commands and challenge they need to excel. https://Dogsuccess.ca

Home Delivery Service: What makes Dog Success and Pet Success special is exceptional loving and consistent services, products, home delivery service and our daycare/boarding pick up service. Dog Success Pet Success commits to charging 10% less than competitors while providing top quality exemplary client services and products. No pet will ever be turned away.

Staff Trainers: Dog Success Pet Success guarantees that trainers are triple certified and have spent hours at Dog Success Pet Success daycares being interviewed by dogs and staff before being hired. Dogs are highly regarded as the best judges of character.

Gold Shield Background Checks: The gold shield means Dog Success Pet Success trainers paid a $25 fee for third party verified background checks.

Pickup for Homestyle Daycare & Petshotel: Dog Success Pet Success homestyle daycares include pickups from home, dog parks, outdoor walks (unless owners request differently), teeth brushing, training, and lots of tender love and fun times for your beloved pets.

Children & Families: Puppy Parties & Play dates & Shared Walking: Parents wanting a puppy to provide comfort, companionship and responsibility to children but not ready for full ownership schedule weekly or bi-weekly supervised play dates, visits and walks with our therapy dogs while slowly transitioning into pet ownership

Therapy Dog Service Dog Training Tuesday’s & Thursdays: Dog Success Pet Success four (4) month Therapy Dog Service Dog training program has an excellent reputation and has trained service dogs who go to live with their owners in hospitals, schools, work, retirement homes, rehabilitation centres and travelled to other countries for work. Service dogs live to serve their owners and are imperfect humans who overcome challenges to provide their owners with unconditional love, joy and peace during times of challenge and stress. Dog Success Pet Success’ Therapy Dog and Service Dog training are Tuesdays &Thursdays from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Dog Success products delivered to your home within city boundaries. Dogs and pets attending daycare, Petshotel and boarding picked up at home and dropped off at home.

Government Funding for Pet Parents in Crisis Dog Success Pet Success’ government funding provides individuals and families in crisis with options which include, compassionate pet stabilization with their original owners over time, surrendering of dogs, rehoming done with compassion, training and an opportunity to say goodbye to their pets. Dog Success Pet Success never judge humans or pets. Dog Success Pet Success understands that crisis and circumstances may force an owner to leave their pet without notice against their will and this causes trauma to the owner and to their pet.

Non-judgmental Experienced Staff: Dog Success Pet Success’ empathetic non judgemental staff provide consistent, loving training, stabilization, care and a home for all pets while individuals and families overcome their challenges and crisis.

Dog Success Pet Success Promise : Dog Success Pet Success partners with each and every client to insure Pet Success. No dog turned away. No human turned away. That is the Dog Success Pet Success Promise.

Please join Dog Success Pet Success for grooming, training. Dog daycare, Pet hotel, Dog Boarding, Dog Surrendering, Dog Rehoming.

REGISTER NOW: Our FREE annual New Year’s party will be on Wednesday January 25, 2023. Each dog will receive a FREE GIFT - a Rollover Beef Chew treat valued at $35.00. Dog Success Pet Success loves you and loves your precious pets!

TEAM: Loving, caring, excellent staff Ro, Alex, Maxine, Marilyn, Shea, Taylor, Lisa and Sarah for hard work. We are a family creating SUCCESS DOGS and improving the world for dogs, pets, people and families everywhere!

Call or text 613 710 6688 or 647 514 3656. Email us at petsuccessfun@gmail.com or info@dogsuccess.com. https://petsuccess.ca