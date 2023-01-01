PHILIPPINES, January 1 - Press Release

December 31, 2022 Gatchalian: Ban sale, distribution, use of firecrackers, pyrotechnics Even with the issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 28 and the Philippine National Police's operational guidelines on regulating the use and control of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, Senator Win Gatchalian took note that there were still reports of new year firework-related Injuries during the 2021-2022 yuletide season. Although the Department of Health (DOH) recorded a lower number of firecracker-related injuries during the 2022 New Year's eve celebration compared to the same period in 2021, the DOH's 2022 New Year firework-related injuries surveillance report showed that prohibited firecrackers such as Boga, 5-Star, and Piccolo still caused a significant number of cases and that minors and young adults between 11 to 30 years old were injured the most, according to Gatchalian in the explanatory note of his Senate Bill No. 1144 otherwise known as the Firecrackers Prohibition Act of 2022. "Mas masaya ang pagsalubong sa bagong taon kung walang hindi magagandang aksidenteng maaaring mangyari dulot ng pagpapaputok. Tayong mga pinoy ay sadyang malikhain kung kaya't meron at merong ibang paraang upang maitawid natin ang selebrasyon nang masaya at maingat," Gatchalian stressed. "We all have witnessed how unregulated use of firecrackers has led to unnecessary injury among our people, particularly our children. In addition, the unrestricted use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials poses fire hazards in our communities and exacerbates air pollution. It is high time we put an end to firecracker-related incidents," he added. The proposed measure, however, states that any corporation or entity that requires the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices for its fireworks display shall apply for a special permit from the PNP - Fire and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO). It further states that upon presentation of the special permit, the Local Government Unit (LGU) concerned may only allow fireworks in allowable designated areas and in the condition that the fireworks display shall be done only by professionals who are technically equipped with skills and knowledge on the use of firecrackers. "We want to ensure the safety of the people by regulating the sale, distribution, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, and specifying the areas where firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices may be used. It is important to maintain peace and order and promote the general welfare of the people while fully enjoying the blessings and the holidays," Gatchalian ended. Gatchalian: Ipagbawal ang pagbebenta, pamamahagi, paggamit ng paputok, pyrotechnics Kahit na mayroong Executive Order (EO) No. 28 na nagbabawal sa mga paputok at iba pang pyrotechnic devices at operational guidelines mula sa Philippine National Police (PNP) hinggil sa regulasyon at pagkontrol ng mga paputok sa merkado, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian na hindi pa rin nawawala ang mga ulat ng aksidente na may kinalaman sa mga paputok sa nakaraang pagdiriwang ng new year o panahon ng 2021-2022 yuletide season. Bagama't naitala ng Department of Health (DOH) na bumaba ang bilang ng firecracker-related injuries noong 2022 New Year's eve celebration kumpara sa parehong panahon noong 2021, lumabas sa 2022 New Year firework-related injuries surveillance report ng DOH na ilan sa mga ipinagbabawal na paputok tulad ng Boga, 5-Star, at Piccolo ay nagdulot pa rin ng malaking bilang ng mga kaso ng napuputukan at ang mga menor de edad at kabataan na may edad na 11 hanggang 30 ang may pinakamaraming kaso ng sugatan, ayon kay Gatchalian sa kanyang explanatory note ng Senate Bill No. 1144 o Firecrackers Prohibition Act of 2022. "Mas masaya ang pagsalubong sa bagong taon kung walang hindi magagandang aksidenteng maaaring mangyari dulot ng pagpapaputok. Tayong mga pinoy ay sadyang malikhain kung kaya't meron at merong ibang paraang para maitawid natin ang selebrasyon nang masaya at maingat," giit ni Gatchalian. "Nasaksihan na nating lahat na ang unregulated na paggamit ng mga paputok ay humahantong sa matinding pinsala sa mga tao, partikular na sa mga bata. Dagdag dito, ang paggamit ng mga paputok at iba pang pyrotechnic na materyales ay maaaring magdulot ng sunog sa mga komunidad at nagpapalala din ng polusyon sa hangin. Panahon na upang wakasan natin ang mga insidenteng ang sanhi ay paputok," dagdag ng senador. Ang panukalang batas ni Gatchalian, gayunpaman, ay nagsasaad na ang anumang korporasyon o entity na nagbabalak na gumamit ng mga paputok at iba pang pyrotechnic device para sa kanilang fireworks display ay dapat mag-aplay ng isang special permit sa PNP-Fire and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO). Nakasaad sa naturang panukala na kapag nakakuha na ng special permit, papayagan lamang sila ng kanilang Local Government Unit (LGU) na magsagawa ng fireworks display sa piling mga lugar o designated areas at sa kondisyong ito ay isasagawa lamang ng mga propesyonal na may teknikal na kaalaman sa paggamit ng paputok. "Nais nating tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng mga tao sa pamamagitan ng pagsasaayos ng pagbebenta, pamamahagi, at paggamit ng mga paputok at iba pang pyrotechnic device, at pagtukoy sa mga lugar kung saan pwedeng gamitin ang mga ito. Mahalagang mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaayusan at maitaguyod ang pangkalahatang kapakanan ng mga tao sa gitna ng kasiyahan at selebrasyon," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.