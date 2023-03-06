The Global Market Sales of Sports Footwear, were estimated to be worth $75.80 Billion in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 5.41%
The Global Sports Footwear Market was $75.80 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.41% year on year, it will reach $110.30 Billion USD in 2029.
Advertising people who ignore research are as dangerous as generals who ignore decodes of enemy signals."
— Roy
Sports Footwear Market Overview
Sports footwear is a footwear made with your feet's safety while participating in sports in mind. Sandals or conventional footwear are both acceptable. Basketball, football, soccer, and jogging are a few of the most widely practiced sports.
Due to several health advantages of frequent usage of sports footwear, the market for athletic footwear is expanding daily. In addition to this, athletic footwear improves the appearance and feel of the feet. It offers cushioning and shock absorption to the feet, making it the perfect choice for those who often participate in physical sports. Sports footwear is in greater demand as a result of the rising popularity of sportswear.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Millennials who want footwear that is fashionable and practical are particularly drawn to athleisure gear. As more people start running as a form of exercise, running shoes are also in high demand. The growing health consciousness among consumers is also driving market growth.
This market can be segmented by application, with certain goods made for either men or women. Women's sports shoes typically have a lighter weight and a brighter color scheme than men's while still offering the required support and protection. Men's sports shoes are typically more supportive and long-lasting, and they are made for activities like jogging, playing football, and shooting hoops. However, there is a growing fusion of the genders in terms of usefulness and design.
Due to the high per capita spending on sports and fitness, the North American market is the largest market for sports footwear. The popularity of outdoor and adventure sports has made the European market the second-largest market. Due to the region's rising economic prosperity and rising consumer awareness of health and fitness, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the quickest market growth.
Prominent Key Players of the Sports Footwear Market:
Due to multiple multinational firms, significant manufacturers, and distributors, the global industry has been defined by intense competition. Over the anticipated timeframe, a sizable number of regional firms are predicted to be drawn to the global market. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, ASICS, MIZUNO, Puma, Li-Ning, Skechers, ANTA, 361°, Peak Sport Products, Xtep, Basicnet,etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Sports Footwear Market
Based on types, the Sports Footwear Market is primarily split into:
• Athleisure Shoes
• Running Shoes
• Court Game Shoes
• Cleats Shoes
• Gym and Training Shoes
• Others
By Application, the Sports Footwear Market is divided into:
• Men
• Women
• Children
Measurement Center By geography, the Sports Footwear Market is divided into:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 have had a detrimental overall effect on the world market for athletic footwear. It is important to remember that sales in Asia Pacific have actually risen throughout this time. This is mainly because running shoe consumption has increased significantly, and many Asian countries were less affected by COVID-19 than other regions.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Sports Footwear Market:
There are several major players contending for market share in the fiercely competitive sports footwear market. Innovation and marketing, with new product introductions and strong advertising campaigns used to entice consumers, are the key drivers of growth in the industry. The sector is faced with a number of obstacles, though, including the threat of fake goods and they have to constantly update product lines in order to stay competitive.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The following are some important advantages for stakeholders and industry participants.
• The capacity to produce significant levels of income and profit. The capacity to tap into new markets and consumer segments.
• Ability to innovate and differentiate products to obtain a competitive edge. Possibility to build high brand equity and loyalty among consumers.
• Possibility of utilizing current marketing and distribution methods.
Why is Sports Footwear Market Research Report so Important?
• A thorough and in-depth analysis of the worldwide sports footwear market is provided in the Sports Footwear Market Research Report. The
competitive environment, market dynamics, and industry trends are all thoroughly examined in the research.
• The market share and size of the top players in the industry are also covered in detail.
• The research offers a thorough examination of the industry's top competitors' competitive landscape.
• The entire industry is covered in the research, from marketing and sales through product development and manufacturing.
