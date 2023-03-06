The Global Market for Transportation Management Systems was worth $2.50 Bn in 2021 and it will reach $6.60 Bn in 2029
Computer systems called transportation management systems (TMS) are used to manage transportation resources like infrastructure, drivers, and vehicles. TMSs can manage traffic and parking, optimize travel routes and schedules, and keep track of passenger movement. They can also offer real-time updates on traffic conditions and aid in easing congestion.
The development of more sophisticated and integrated TMS systems as a result of ongoing technological innovation is what is driving this industry. Additionally, the desire for greater visibility and efficiency as well as the growing internationalization of supply chains are factors that are propelling market expansion.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Due to its benefits including scalability, enhanced flexibility, pay-as-you-go pricing, and ease of implementation, the cloud-based TMS sector is anticipated to grow at the greatest CAGR throughout the projection period. Furthermore, because of their low initial investment and ongoing maintenance expenses, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are rapidly implementing cloud-based TMS solutions.
Based on application, the TMS market is divided into logistic companies and manufacturers. The logistics company had a greater market share for TMS overall. The significant market share of this sector can be attributed to the fact that logistics firms manage a large portion of the transportation operations for a variety of industries and have been heavily investing in TMS solutions to automate their processes and reduce operational costs and maximize fleet utilization. However, because manufacturing firms are increasingly outsourcing transport management tasks to third-party logistics providers, manufacturers are anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.
The North American region is anticipated to have the greatest share of the worldwide TMS market in 2019 as a result of the region's early adoption of technology, robust infrastructure, and the presence of major companies. However, due to the rapidly expanding economies of China and India as well as greater attention to lowering logistics costs in these nations, Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.
Prominent Key Players of the Transportation Management Systems Market
Why is Transportation Management Systems Market Research Report so Important?
• This research provides information on the size, reach, and prospects of the Transportation Management Systems Market.
• Companies can use the study to identify market opportunities and potential risks in this market.
• It provides a complete analysis of the Transportation Management Systems market, accounting for significant players, present trends, and prospective
upcoming developments.
• Every aspect of the Transportation Management Systems is examined in the study, including product categories, geographical regions, and end
consumers.
