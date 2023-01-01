Emerging science non-profit receives critical acclaim from users and academics alike
STEM mentoring, unique public apps, expert opinions among services offered by them receives critical acclaim from nonprofit resources.LAVEEN, ARIZONA, USA, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science nonprofits come in different flavors and sizes ranging from professional associations, and advocacy groups to foundations; all blessed with a good endowment. How about a fledgling startup with some papers, apps, and critical acclaim from professionals and nonprofit resources alike?
Queromatics bills itself as a research nonprofit dedicated to promoting and advancing scientific research and innovation in natural and life sciences. Run entirely by its volunteers and funded solely by the public and users, Queromatics provides different services like public web apps, expert opinions from a network of Biomedical researchers, Physicians, and Bio-IT professionals, and mentoring of students in science projects among others. Experts also communicate their research articles to peer-reviewed scientific journals and have their research work cited too.
One of its apps, CancerStop, built as a quick reference guide to different cancers is unlike other apps out there. With an older version available in Google PlayStore, its recent web app version draws users from around the globe and has got mentioned in papers from highly ranked peer-reviewed journals like Nature. "We would like to connect established genetic mutations with precision clinical trials and interconnect registries worldwide. … and that's just a start" said Dr. Natarajan Ganesan, who has been a cancer researcher and scientist for many years, and currently is the Founder and CEO of Queromatics. "I've used this platform to educate my patients and explain to them about cancer-related questions like prognosis, finding clinical trials, etc." says a user suryam1ets, who is also a Physician. This is one among the many reviews from many of its users, thus making it among the TOP-RATED NONPROFITS of 2022 by Greatnonprofits.
It has also some unique Search Apps like InstaSeq that is specially designed to accept genetic sequences and search the world wide web, probably the only one of its kind in the world.
Besides its academic flavor, Queromatics is also involved in mentoring young students in real-world programming with life science applications. "The project allowed me 360-degree exposure to product design, software development, and Bioinformatics," said Vedanth Ramji, a high school junior and one of the lead developers of CancerStop.
Besides mentoring, Queromatics also gives STEM lectures to High School students from other countries.
