WaterField's Distinctive Miles Laptop Backpack Pairs Purpose with Executive Style

Polished and sophisticated, WaterField's new Miles Laptop Backpack transitions seamlessly from professional office space to after-work leisure activities and adds a touch of class to any wardrobe. The handsome and practical laptop backpack protects up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro or PC and a 13-inch laptop, iPad, or tablet, each in a separate plush compartment.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of custom laptop bags, sleeves, and device-specific cases, kicks off the new year with the handcrafted Miles Laptop Backpack. The premium laptop backpack hits all the high notes for the best office-to-leisure attire with padded compartments for both a 16-inch MacBook Pro or PC and a 13-inch laptop, iPad, or tablet, along with a gorgeous, dual-layer, full-grain leather flap.

â€œFor stylish professionals who prefer backpacks but work in formal environments, the classic black looks executive and ready for the boardroom. The waxed canvas colorway merges a classy aesthetic with a bit of an old-world adventure vibe,â€ said company owner Gary Waterfield. â€œThe name â€˜Milesâ€™ is a nod to the many miles youâ€™ll travel with this versatile laptop backpack. It easily carries a laptop and tablet (or two laptops) and everything else you need for and after work.â€

VIDEO DEMO

Firm foam on the back and base plus soft foam on the front panel keep contents safe and the bag upright under a desk or elsewhere. A beautiful, dual-layer, full-grain leather flap covers the zippered main compartment and the front pocket, adding an extra layer of protection for the valuable tech and essentials inside. Breathable cushioning on the rear and on the ergonomic shoulder straps ensure a comfortable all-day carry from business travel to meetings to a night out on the town, and a wheeled suitcase pass-through and riveted, soft leather handle add convenience.

The Miles Laptop Backpack organizes tech and other necessities with padded laptop and tablet compartments, a large water-bottle pocket on either side, and an interior zippered pocket for valuables. An exterior expandable pocket stows quick-access items including keys and a phone in separate internal pockets to protect each from other items. The pocket closure is unique and satisfying: flexible, full-length tubes, each filled with 20 rare-earth magnets, run the length of the pocket and snap closed.

Features at a glance:

Full-grain leather combines with black ballistic nylon or waxed canvas.

Firm foam protects contents and helps the bag remain upright.

Plush compartments cushion a 16-inch laptop and a 13-inch laptop or tablet.

Interior zippered pocket secures valuables.

Gold, water-resistant liner lights up the interior for increased visibility.

Pleated front saddle pocket expands by 30%; includes interior pockets for phone and keys; closes with silent, full-length, rare-earth magnet tubes.

Dual-layer, full-grain leather flap secures with a self-finding magnetic Fidlock® buckle and helps protect contents from inclement weather.

Two large water-bottle pockets flank the bag; each comfortably fits a 2-inch diameter bottle.

Waterproof YKK zipper secures main compartment, maintains clean lines, and opens from either side.

Rear panel slides over wheeled suitcase handle for easy airport navigation.

Riveted dual-layer leather handle facilitates an easy grab-and-go.

Breathable mesh padding on ergonomic shoulder straps and rear of bag enhance comfort and airflow.

The mid-sized Miles Laptop Backpack rounds out WaterFieldâ€™s diverse line of backpacks, falling between the Sutter Slim Backpack for just the essentials and the overnight-ready Bolt Backpack and Pro Executive Laptop Backpack.

Availability & Pricing

The Miles Laptop Backpack

Price: $359

One size: 15 x 11.5 x 6 (tapered) inches; 15-liter capacity; ballistic nylonâ€"2.4 lbs.; waxed canvasâ€" 2.9 lbs.

Colors and materials: tan waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain chocolate leather flap or black ballistic nylon with full-grain black or chocolate leather flap.

Padded laptop compartment fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro or 15-inch Surface Pro.

Padded tablet compartment fits up to a 12.9-inch iPad or similarly-sized tablet or laptop.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins January 13, 2020.

