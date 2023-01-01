New Film Release: Cryptid Horror Movie Brings Realistic Creature to Life Without CGI

A mysterious animal terrorizes a small town in Maine, while an inquisitive journalist and photographer investigate the mystery.

Writer/Director Brad Rego and 221 Films, Inc. announce the North American release of the award-winning independent horror film, Cryptid. The video on demand will be available on Google, Vudu, Amazon, Microsoft, Redbox VOD, InDemand, and DirectTV on January 3, 2023.

The movie Cryptid provides classic horror vibes and is backdropped in a sleepy New England town. The intentional lack of CGI makes the effect-driven film a welcome treat for traditional horror movie fans. The cinematography adds depth to the screen with a rustic and immersive rainy atmosphere, that plays into the suspense. The storyline is a slow-burn "whodunit" where our journalists Max and Harriet must figure out how to stop a deadly creature lurking in the shadows before it's too late.

Practical effects were always a priority from the start of production, a suit was designed with specific molding and animatronic technology for actor/dancer Emme Burchardt to wear on set.. Nicholas Baroudi plays journalist Max, and Ellen Adair plays photojournalist Harriet. Chopper Bernet, Kevin O'Rourke, Kate MacCluggage, and Jeanine Bartel also star in the film.

Cryptid's director Brad Rego is an award-winning director and cinematographer who has most of his experience in horror films. He has directed four feature films and five different short films that have gone to festivals, as well as worldwide distribution. He has also worked as a cinematographer on feature films, commercials, and documentaries, including shows on TLC, Hulu, PBS, and DIY Network.

Cryptid has won Best Narrative Feature, Best of the Fest at the Adirondack Film Festival, and Best Director at Shockfest.

