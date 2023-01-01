CGTN AMERICA: Chinese President Xi Jinping Delivers New Year Address to Ring in 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday evening extended New Year greetings to all people as he delivered a New Year address in Beijing to ring in 2023. Xi hailed the achievements in China's social and economic development during the year 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday evening extended New Year greetings to all people as he delivered a New Year address in Beijing to ring in 2023.

Xi hailed the achievements in China's social and economic development during the year 2022.

"The Chinese economy has remained the second largest in the world and enjoyed sound development over the year," Xi said. "The country's GDP for the whole year is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan (about 17.23 trillion U.S. dollars)."

Despite a global food crisis, China has secured a bumper harvest for the 19th year in a row, putting it in a stronger position to ensure the food supply of the Chinese people, Xi added.

He hailed China's poverty elimination and rural revitalization gains throughout the year.

Looking forward, the Chinese president also expressed strong confidence in and optimism about China's economy, saying it enjoys strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality.

Noting China has entered a new phase of COVID response, President Xi called for an extra effort from the people to pull through, saying perseverance and solidarity mean victory.

"Since COVID-19 struck, we have put the people first and put life first all along," Xi said. "Following a science-based and targeted approach, we have adapted our COVID response in light of the evolving situation to protect the life and health of the people to the greatest extent possible," he added.

Xi praised the hard work of officials and the general public, particularly medical professionals and community workers during the fight.

"With extraordinary efforts, China has prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone," he noted. "Everyone is holding on with great fortitude, and the light of hope is right in front of us."

Xi said going forward, China will be a country that draws its strength from unity.

"When the 1.4 billion Chinese work with one heart and one mind, and stand in unity with a strong will, no task will be impossible and no difficulty insurmountable," he said.

Meanwhile, he particularly touched on the importance of unity with Taiwan compatriots.

Xi acknowledged the existence of different views and concerns of different people, but said "what matters is that we build consensus through communication and consultation."

"The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one and the same family," he said in the address. "I sincerely hope that our compatriots on both sides of the Strait will work together with a unity of purpose to jointly foster lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation."

Today's China is a country closely linked with the world, President Xi said.

Xi said China cherishes peace and development and values friends and partners as always, despite changes unfolding at a faster pace and the world is not yet a tranquil place.

"We stand firm on the right side of history and on the side of human civilization and progress. We work hard to contribute China's wisdom and solutions to the cause of peace and development for all humanity," he said.

Please click here to watch the video of Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2023 New Year Address: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-31/Full-text-Chinese-President-Xi-Jinping-s-2023-New-Year-Address-1gdrXcZKGly/index.html

