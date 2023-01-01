HuntPost, Inc. Acquiring Multiple U.S. based Trade Shows
HuntPost.com announced today that it is currently in conversation with 17 trade show operators to acquire their shows.
With dozens of meetings still ahead of us, we already have 17 trade show operators, representing 60 shows annually, that we’re moving forward to finalize LOI’s to acquire their operations.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HuntPost, Inc., a social networking and e-commerce technology company operating in the hunting, fishing, and camping industry, announced today that it is currently in conversation with 17 trade show operators to acquire their shows. In total, the operators represent more than 60 hunting, fishing, RV’ing, camping and boating shows each year.
— Scott Bursey
“In the first half of 2022 we set out on a mission to identify at least 6 to 12 really good shows to acquire, that would complement our business model, as well as aid the trade show operators by increasing their attendance and revenue generation” said HuntPost President, Scot Bursey. “It has been a wonderful experience this year to meet so many show operators that align with our mission and want to become part of our HuntPost family of companies,” added Bursey.
“To our surprise, we exceeded our initial goal of finding a dozen great companies that want to be acquired by HuntPost as we aim to conduct an initial public offering through a SPAC,” adds HuntPost CEO, Lynn Murphy. “With dozens of meetings still ahead of us, we already have 17 trade show operators, representing 60 shows and more than $20 Million in annual revenue, that we’re moving forward to finalize LOI’s to acquire their operations,” added Murphy.
In a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released in September of 2022, there are 133,595,000 hunting and fishing consumers in the United States. According to an October 2021 Statista survey, 40% of the U.S. hunting and fishing consumers were born between 1995 and 2012 (iGen / Generation Z), 56.7% were born between 1980 and 1994 (Millennials / Generation Y), and 33.3% were born prior to 1979 (Generation X and Boomers). An estimated 80% of the hunting and fishing consumers in the U.S. attend at lease one trade show per year.
About HuntPost.com, Inc.
HuntPost is a global online social network and e-marketplace for the hunting, fishing, and camping industry. It’s home to a universe of special, extraordinary people and companies, all wildlife enthusiast from around the world who make spending time in the outdoors a central part of their lives. We help our community of sellers turn their trade show focused businesses into successful "online retail businesses". Our platform connects them with millions of online buyers looking for an alternative to the low quality, mass production items that are found at big-box sporting goods stores. Our Goal is to become a social networking version of Amazon for the Hunting, Fishing, and Camping industries worldwide.
Join us in changing the wildlife industry! Visit https://www.HuntPost.com or download our mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
Lynn Murphy
HuntPost.com, Inc.
+1 888-838-3396
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Join HuntPost.com