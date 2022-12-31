Manchin Statement on 17th Anniversary of the Sago Mine Disaster

December 30, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement ahead of the 17th anniversary of the Sago mine disaster.





“Seventeen years ago, we lost twelve brave coal miners who went to work at the Sago mine and never returned home to their beloved families. West Virginia came together after the tragedy to grieve the loss of our fellow West Virginians and support the families and loved ones of those lost. The Sago mine disaster resulted in legislation that improved safety standards for our miners who sacrifice every day to power our great nation. The anniversary of this tragedy reminds us that our miners are willing to risk their lives for us, and we owe it to them to prioritize their health and safety. Gayle and I will keep the miners’ families and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers as we remember this tragic loss of those twelve brave West Virginians.”