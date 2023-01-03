1 in 15 Homes in the U.S. Have High Radon Levels According to the EPA
Help Protect Your Community this JanuaryLOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has designated January as National Radon Action Month. The goal is to raise awareness about the risks of radon in the community and educate homeowners about the importance of testing.
Living in a home with high radon levels can be dangerous for one's health. According to the EPA, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and it is estimated to cause over 20,000 deaths each year in the U.S. Because of the ways that radon and tobacco smoke damage the lungs, high radon levels are especially dangerous for people who smoke. A smokers' risk of lung cancer is 10 times higher than non-smokers.
Radon, a radioactive gas, builds up in homes over time and can’t be seen, tasted, or smelled — making it easy for radon problems to go unnoticed. The only way to know if a home has a radon problem is to test. The Surgeon General recommends that all homes get tested for radon. Home radon tests are simple and inexpensive — and can help save lives.
Homeowners can test their homes with a simple radon test kit — and if the home has high radon levels, it can be fixed. Radon reduction repairs can be done with the help of a licensed radon mitigation contractor. "Spreading awareness about radon helps to save lives," says Zan Jones, Vice President for Radonova, Inc. "We urge everyone to test your first floor, basement, and any room in your home where you spend more than 4 hours per day for radon."
Citizens can raise radon awareness in the community during National Radon Action Month by:
• Contacting local school systems to encourage radon education at school
• Writing a letter to a local newspaper about the risks of radon and the importance of testing homes
• Organizing a time for everyone in a neighborhood to test their homes together
• Telling friends and family about the harmful effects of radon
• Giving a do-it-yourself radon test to friends and family
Raising awareness about the health dangers of radon exposure and the need for radon testing can be life saving.
