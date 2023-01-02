ZØ Marie’s “Alright” Music Video Surpasses One Million Views on YouTube

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZØ Marie’s “Alright” Music Video has achieved its first viral moment with over one million views and counting on YouTube. For the start-up label, All the Above Records, reaching one million views on YouTube is extraordinary.

ZØ Marie’s first official music video has achieved a milestone. ZØ says, “Never in a million years would I have dreamed that my first music video would go viral.” ZØ’s one million viewers demonstrates her fan appeal, screen presence, and song popularity. Many of the video’s viewers comment on her beautiful voice, referring to her sound as mesmerizing and magical.

The “Alright” music video is about ZØ Marie falling in love for the first time again. As the camera cuts between past memories and the present, ZØ spends most of the video thinking about being with her lover. By the end of the video, ZØ is back in her lover’s arms.

ZØ Marie was born Kristina Marie Rizzo, the second oldest of four siblings in southern New Jersey. Her father named her after singer/songwriter Teena Marie, his favorite artist. The Columbia University in the City of New York English major, who is graduating next year, creates music because she wants the world to be a better place. Through her art, ZØ Marie aims to inspire others to be their best version. Ultimately, her Superpower is to spread love and positivity.

ZØ Marie’s debut album, Soulmate, is scheduled to be released in the Spring of 2023 and distributed by DistroKid.

