PSD NEWS RELEASE – Department of Public Safety names four new wardens

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) is pleased to announce the selection of four new wardens, effective January 3, 2023.

Mr. Shannon Cluney – Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) Warden

Shannon Cluney has 30 years of correctional experience. He started in 1987 as a correctional officer for the Idaho Department of Corrections and moved up the ranks. In 2013 he was promoted to Deputy Chief of Prisons for Idaho and retired in 2017.

“Mr. Cluney’s appointment as Halawa Warden will bring fresh ideas and modern correctional concepts to the State’s primary male prison facility,” said PSD Director Tommy Johnson. “His vast knowledge and experience will be invaluable as the Department of Public Safety (PSD) transitions to become the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR)”.

Ms. Ione Guillonta – Women Community Correctional Center (WCCC) Warden

Ione Guillonta has 30 years of correctional experience. She started as a correctional officer for the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections in 1990 and moved up the ranks. In 2010 was promoted to Deputy Warden and retired in 2020. Her appointment as the Warden of WCCC is historic because PSD has never had a permanent female Warden at WCCC.

“Warden Guillonta is coming on board as the Department plans to relocate all of the females housed at the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) to WCCC late next year,” said PSD Director Tommy Johnson. “This represents a major permanent change to where women pre-trial detainees and sentenced women misdemeanants are held on Oahu and Warden Guillonta’s timely appointment dovetails nicely with coming changes.”

Ms. Liane Endo – Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) Warden

Liane Endo has been employed with the Department of Public Safety (PSD) since 1999. She started her career as a parole officer at the Hawaii Paroling Authority – Maui Section. She then worked as a human services professional at the Maui Intake Service Center and was promoted to a corrections supervisor at MCCC.

“Warden Endo has been the acting warden at MCCC since October 2022 and her promotion represents changes needed to move the department and MCCC forward,” said PSD Director Tommy Johnson.

Mr. Jerry Jona – Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) Warden

Jerry Jona has been employed with PSD since 1999. He started his career as a social worker at KCCC then was promoted to corrections supervisor and has been the acting Warden at KCCC since the retirement of former Warden Neal Wagatsuma back in December of 2021.

“Warden Jona brings decades of experience and knowledge to KCCC and has, over the years, developed community partnerships that benefit the incarcerated population and their successful reintegration back into the community,” said PSD Director Tommy Johnson.

“These individuals come with many years of experience, in-depth knowledge, and dedication within the correctional field. We are excited and honored to have these outstanding civil servants on board and to be a part of our Corrections administrative team.” said Deputy Director for Corrections Michael J. Hoffman.

Mr. Hoffman’s comments were echoed by PSD Director Johnson, who also praised the selectees’ diverse backgrounds and well-honed correctional and managerial skills. The Department also wants to take this opportunity to thank those who stepped in as acting wardens to lead the facilities during the recruitment process.

