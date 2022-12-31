Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, December 31, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Jamaica
Personal
Media appearances
|
7:00 p.m.
|
A year-end interview with the Prime Minister will air on CTV.
|
|
|
10:00 p.m.
|
A year-end interview with the Prime Minister will air on Radio-Canada's Infoman.
|
|
